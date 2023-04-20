A redistricting panel made slight tweaks but not any significant changes to the state Assembly maps already in place for Cayuga County.

Under the plan advanced Thursday by the New York Independent Redistricting Commission, the county would be split into three Assembly districts, the 120th, 126th and 131st.

There would be no changes to the 120th and 126th districts. The 120th Assembly District includes the towns of Ira, Sterling and Victory in Cayuga County, along with all of Oswego County and part of Jefferson County. The 126th Assembly District includes all of Auburn and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Conquest, Mentz, Owasco, Sennett and Throop in Cayuga County. Part of Onondaga County is also in the district.

The commission keeps southern Cayuga County in a sprawling district, the 131st, that stretches from Ontario County to the southwestern corner of Madison County. The proposed map adds the towns of McDonough, Otselic, Pharsalia and Smithville in Chenango County and the towns of Georgetown and Nelson in Madison County to the district.

The incumbents in Cayuga County's districts would not change. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Pulaski Republican, represents the 120th Assembly District. The 126th district's representative is Assemblyman John Lemondes, a LaFayette Republican. Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, a Manchester Republican, is in the 131st district.

While the final maps drawn by the commission are similar to what's in place now, they are significantly different than the draft maps released in December. Under the commission's draft plan, the city of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County would've been placed in a Finger Lakes district stretching to Canandaigua. The northern towns were in a district with Wayne County and part of Ontario. The town of Niles was placed in a district with several Onondaga County towns.

The process began with a state court ruling that the Assembly districts drawn by state legislators were unconstitutional. Those maps were in place for the 2022 elections, but a judge ordered new districts to be drawn before the 2024 election.

The redistricting commission reconvened and released its draft plan in December. Public hearings followed and commissioners developed the final plan that was voted on Thursday.

"I am incredibly proud to be a member and chair of this commission that has successfully completed a bipartisan effort to draw an Assembly map that reflects the input of New Yorkers," said Ken Jenkins, who chairs the commission.

Now that the commission has advanced its plan, it will be reviewed by the state Legislature. Lawmakers have the final say on whether to adopt the maps.