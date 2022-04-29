NY redistricting ruling affects lawsuit against Josh Riley for Congress

After the state Court of Appeals tossed the newly drawn congressional district maps, all sides agree that the lawsuit challenging Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley's ballot status is now "moot."

The state Supreme Court in Albany, where the lawsuit was filed, asked attorneys for Riley and Diane Dwire, who challenged Riley's petition, how to proceed after the state Court of Appeals ruling. A hearing was scheduled for Monday, May 2.

The state Board of Elections informed state Supreme Court Judge Laura Jordan, who presided over the case, that the hearing is "moot and should not proceed" because of the Court of Appeals ruling requiring New York to draw new congressional district lines.

Joseph Cote, the attorney representing Dwire, wrote that "the pending motion and the entirety of this action should be moot." Riley's attorney, James Long, said he preferred to "proceed on the merits" or have the court consider his motion to dismiss the case. But he agreed with the state Board of Elections that the ruling "renders this litigation moot."

In a follow-up notice from the court, it acknowledged that the redistricting decision "has potentially rendered this action moot" and adjourned the hearing.

One reason the lawsuit is now considered moot is that the ruling will likely cause the rescheduling of the congressional primary elections, which would require a new petitioning process.

Dwire, a member of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee and a supporter of Democratic congressional candidate Francis Conole, objected to Riley's petitions and filed a lawsuit accusing his campaign of fraud. The legal challenge targeted at least two top Riley campaign staffers who circulated petitions. Seven voters, in affidavits, said the aides did not witness their signatures, despite identifying themselves as the witnesses on the petitions.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, Riley's status on the Democratic primary ballot was in jeopardy. The lawsuit aimed to have his petitions invalidated, which would result in his removal from the ballot.

With the Court of Appeals redistricting decision, it's possible Riley could run in a different district. Riley was one of two Democrats in the short-lived 22nd Congressional District who reside in Ithaca. If the new map leaves Tompkins County out of the redrawn central New York district, one option is to run in Ithaca's new district. However, members of Congress are not required to live in the districts they represent. He could choose to run in the newly drawn Syracuse-area district.

The new maps are expected to be released in May. A court-appointed special master will oversee the process.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

