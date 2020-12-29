NY reduces COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 to 10 days

New Yorkers who are exposed to COVID-19 will now be subject to a 10-day mandatory quarantine instead of the two-week period that's been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change on Tuesday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommended options for quarantine. Two of the options available include quarantining for 10 days without testing or ending quarantine after seven days with a negative test result.

The state Department of Health adopted the 10-day quarantine. Local health departments, including the Cayuga County Health Department, follow the state's guidance.

According to a health advisory issued on Saturday, the state Department of Health notified local health departments that quarantine for individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end after 10 days without a testing requirement if they do not have symptoms of the virus. Anyone released from quarantine after 10 days must continue to monitor for symptoms through the 14th day after exposure.

If symptoms develop, the state Department of Health states that individuals must self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested for COVID-19.