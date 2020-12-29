NY reduces COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 to 10 days

New Yorkers who are exposed to COVID-19 will now be subject to a 10-day mandatory quarantine instead of the two-week period that's been in place since the beginning of the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the change on Tuesday. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently changed its recommended options for quarantine. Two of the options available include quarantining for 10 days without testing or ending quarantine after seven days with a negative test result.
The state Department of Health adopted the 10-day quarantine. Local health departments, including the Cayuga County Health Department, follow the state's guidance.
According to a health advisory issued on Saturday, the state Department of Health notified local health departments that quarantine for individuals exposed to COVID-19 can end after 10 days without a testing requirement if they do not have symptoms of the virus. Anyone released from quarantine after 10 days must continue to monitor for symptoms through the 14th day after exposure.
If symptoms develop, the state Department of Health states that individuals must self-isolate and contact their health care provider to determine whether they should be tested for COVID-19.
The reduction in the quarantine period comes as New York is responding to an uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The statewide positivity rate was 7.14% on Monday, with 11,438 new cases across the state. Hospitalizations increased by 255 to 7,814, and there are 1,224 patients with the virus in intensive care units.
The state reported 124 deaths on Monday. Since the pandemic began, 29,756 New Yorkers have died of COVID-19.
"As we approach the New Year and end of the holiday season, all New Yorkers must remember one simple truth — celebrating smart stops shutdowns," Cuomo said. "While the holidays have always been synonymous with socialization, the data shows a vast majority of new cases are stemming from private gatherings.
"I understand not being able to join together with loved ones makes an already trying year more difficult, but it also means we control our own destiny. New York is leading the nation in quickly and efficiently administering the vaccine, so if we can continue that progress and the rest of us keep making smart decisions like avoiding gatherings, social distancing and wearing masks, we will finally reach the light at the end of the tunnel."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.