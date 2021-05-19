NY rep asks Cuomo to open COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Canadians

"If there is excess supply of the vaccine, we should do everything in our power to see that those doses do not go to waste," Higgins said.

Cuomo recently took action to lift the residency requirement for vaccines. Before last week, you had to be a state resident to get vaccinated in New York. But now out-of-state residents can get vaccinated at New York clinics.

There are efforts to help other countries boost their vaccination rates. Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. would send 80 million vaccine doses to other countries.

However, Higgins thinks that the U.S. — specifically, New York — should help its neighbor.

"The state of New York should make surplus vaccines available for residents of Canada's Niagara Region to come over and receive their shot, similar to other successful programs for Canadian citizens in other border states," he said. "It is not only the right thing to do, but it's also necessary to speed up the resumption of the cross-border commerce that is so important to border communities like Buffalo and Niagara Falls."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.