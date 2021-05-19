NY rep asks Cuomo to open COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Canadians

With low vaccination rates in Canada, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins thinks New York could help its northern neighbors.
Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and co-chair of the Northern Border Caucus, wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking him to open New York's COVID-19 vaccination clinics to Canadians. If Cuomo agrees to do it, New York would join other northern border states — Alaska, Montana, North Dakota and Washington — in allowing Canadians to make vaccine appointments.
"Just over 3% of Canadians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and although President Biden has shared doses of the vaccine with Canada, we have the opportunity to provide even more help," Higgins told Cuomo.
The U.S.-Canadian border has been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19. While non-essential travel is prohibited, Higgins said that the Public Health Agency of Canada is allowing Canadians to enter the U.S. to get vaccinated. Canadians who cross the border for vaccine appointments won't need to quarantine when they return.
In his letter, Higgins said all of the state-run mass vaccination sites, some of which are close to the U.S.-Canadian border, have appointments available. There are 49 pharmacies within 50 miles of the Peace Bridge — a crossing that connects western New York and southern Ontario — that have vaccine doses.
"If there is excess supply of the vaccine, we should do everything in our power to see that those doses do not go to waste," Higgins said.
Cuomo recently took action to lift the residency requirement for vaccines. Before last week, you had to be a state resident to get vaccinated in New York. But now out-of-state residents can get vaccinated at New York clinics.
There are efforts to help other countries boost their vaccination rates. Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. would send 80 million vaccine doses to other countries.
However, Higgins thinks that the U.S. — specifically, New York — should help its neighbor.
"The state of New York should make surplus vaccines available for residents of Canada's Niagara Region to come over and receive their shot, similar to other successful programs for Canadian citizens in other border states," he said. "It is not only the right thing to do, but it's also necessary to speed up the resumption of the cross-border commerce that is so important to border communities like Buffalo and Niagara Falls."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.