A New York congressman has proposed legislation that would designate Sept. 11 as a federal holiday.

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler introduced the bill titled the September 11th Day of Remembrance Act. If it signed into law, Sept. 11 would become the 12th federal holiday, joining New Year's Day, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Washington's birthday (Presidents' Day), Memorial Day, Juneteenth, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Dan, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

When he served in the state Assembly, Lawler, R-Pearl River, sponsored legislation to make Sept. 11 a state holiday.

"September 11th had a profound impact on our nation, but particularly impacted the residents of the 17th Congressional District," said Lawler, who represents the 17th district that includes all or parts of Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. "Thousands of families have faced the repercussions of that day, especially the families of those who worked tirelessly on the pile, trying to find survivors and helping other families find closure."

Lawler added that the bill will "help honor, remember and commemorate all those who have lost their lives as a result of September 11th."

The Sept. 11 attacks killed 2,977 people, but the toll does not include the first responders who died years later due to 9/11-related illnesses.

Lawler's bill has bipartisan support. It has been cosponsored by two Democrats, U.S. Reps. Pat Ryan and David Trone. Ryan, a New Yorker, said he was in his second year at West Point when the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.

"All of us cadets swore to never forget the heroes we lost that day — this country swore to never forget," Ryan added. "This legislation ensures the firefighters, (police officers), paramedics and everyday citizens, many from the Hudson Valley, who died serving this country that early September morning or whose health was impacted in the recovery will always be remembered."

U.S. Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, a New York Republican, has also cosponsored the bill. D'Esposito is a retired New York Police Department detective.