NY reps ask for action in Congress on multi-employer pension crisis

A bipartisan group of New York lawmakers led by U.S. Reps. John Katko and Kathleen Rice urged congressional leaders to take action to address the multi-employer pension crisis affecting retirees.

The problem has been discussed for years, but no solution has been finalized. The American Academy of Actuaries projects that 1 million of the more than 10 million people who participate in multi-employer pension plans will not receive full benefits.

There are approximately 1,400 multi-employer pension plans for union workers. According to the American Academy of Actuaries, nearly 100 of the plans are in "critical and declining status." The designation means that they may not have the assets to pay full benefits in the next 20 years.

Katko, R-Camillus, and Rice, D-Long Island, highlighted two pension plans in New York that are already affected by the crisis. The New York State Teamsters Conference Pension and Retirement Fund cut pension benefits to retirees by 29%. The Road Carriers Local 707 fund slashed benefits by over 70% — a reduction of more than $2,200 per month for retirees.

In a statement, Katko said the pension crisis is affecting hundreds of retired Teamsters in central New York.