NY reps ask Trump to OK major disaster declaration for coronavirus response

New York's congressional delegation is asking President Donald Trump to approve the state's request for a major disaster declaration to address the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko co-authored a letter to Trump asking for his administration's support. The disaster declaration would allow for federal resources to be deployed to New York to assist the state's response to COVID-19.

The delegation also asked Trump to waive non-federal share requirements "due to the magnitude of the pandemic's impact across New York state."

As of Wednesday, there are 2,382 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York — the most of any state in the country. Twenty people have died and more than 500 are hospitalized.

"Although resources have been deployed within New York state to increase testing capabilities and increase the availability of telehealth services, the state's ability to respond effectively is already facing significant strains as confirmed cases rise exponentially," Brindisi and Katko wrote. The letter was signed by 12 other members of the state's congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Elise Stefanik.