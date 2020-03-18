NY reps ask Trump to OK major disaster declaration for coronavirus response

New York's congressional delegation is asking President Donald Trump to approve the state's request for a major disaster declaration to address the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi and John Katko co-authored a letter to Trump asking for his administration's support. The disaster declaration would allow for federal resources to be deployed to New York to assist the state's response to COVID-19.
The delegation also asked Trump to waive non-federal share requirements "due to the magnitude of the pandemic's impact across New York state."
As of Wednesday, there are 2,382 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in New York — the most of any state in the country. Twenty people have died and more than 500 are hospitalized.
"Although resources have been deployed within New York state to increase testing capabilities and increase the availability of telehealth services, the state's ability to respond effectively is already facing significant strains as confirmed cases rise exponentially," Brindisi and Katko wrote. The letter was signed by 12 other members of the state's congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Elise Stefanik.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been asking the federal government to help expand the state's hospital capacity. New York has 53,000 hospital beds and 3,000 beds in intensive care units. According to Cuomo, 80% of the ICU beds are occupied.
The state consulted with health experts for projections on how many hospital beds would be needed if the coronavirus continues to spread. COVID-19 is expected to peak in New York within 45 days. At that point, as many as 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 ICU beds will be needed to treat patients who contract the virus.
There is also concern about how the outbreak will affect the state's economy. New York is limiting social gatherings to no more than 50 people. Bars and restaurants are open only for carryout and delivery orders. Cuomo ordered amusement parks, bowling alleys, casinos, gyms, malls and movie theaters to close until further notice.
"Disruptions facing our business, government and community activities are likely to continue in the coming weeks, leaving millions of Americans without work and placing a significant strain on public resources," the members wrote. "Combined with the challenges already facing municipal budgets statewide, as well as the state's ongoing recovery from several major disasters in recent years, COVID-19 poses an imminent and acute threat to New York's economic security."
