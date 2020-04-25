NY Reps. Delgado, Katko to IRS: Help taxpayers seeking stimulus check info

Two upstate New York congressmen want to help taxpayers who are struggling to get information about when they will receive their stimulus checks or if they're eligible for the one-time payments.
U.S. Reps. Antonio Delgado and John Katko wrote a letter asking the Internal Revenue Service to detail how it will provide customer service during the coronavirus pandemic. While the IRS created an online tool for people to check and see if they are eligible for a stimulus check, it doesn't address specific questions and those without internet access aren't able to access the website.
Delgado, a Hudson Valley Democrat, and Katko, R-Camillus, have heard from constituents who are experiencing difficulties in checking on the status of their payments and tax returns.
"As taxpayers struggle to find accurate and reliable information on these services, it is especially concerning that many traditional avenues for assistance such as IRS call centers are unable to function as a result of the ongoing pandemic response," Delgado and Katko wrote. "In response to this confusion, our offices have received overwhelming outreach from constituents with valid and urgent questions regarding their (economic impact payments) and tax returns."
The congressman added that they are "committed to helping our constituents, however, additional guidance from the IRS is necessary to ensure American families receive the relief they have been promised."
A coronavirus relief bill passed in late March included the economic impact payments to millions of Americans. Single filers earning under $75,000 will receive $1,200 checks. Married couples filing jointly with an annual income of less than $150,000 will get $2,400.
Taxpayers will also get $500 payments for each child age 16 and under.
The payments started flowing to Americans in mid-April. However, there are some taxpayers who are unsure of their eligibility or can't determine when their payment will arrive. The IRS set up a "Get My Payment" function on its website that allows people to check the status of their stimulus check. And while the IRS answers some questions on its website, there are reports that people with certain questions about their payment can't get answers.
"In the interest of avoiding further challenges in distributing EIPs and tax returns, we ask that you provide additional information regarding steps the IRS will take to ensure that every American has access to your services during the COVID-19 pandemic," Delgado and Katko wrote. "Additionally, we ask that you provide guidance regarding resources that Congress may need to provide as you work to properly implement EIP distribution and adapt routine taxpayer services to the unprecedented challenges facing our nation."
