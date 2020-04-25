NY Reps. Delgado, Katko to IRS: Help taxpayers seeking stimulus check info

A coronavirus relief bill passed in late March included the economic impact payments to millions of Americans. Single filers earning under $75,000 will receive $1,200 checks. Married couples filing jointly with an annual income of less than $150,000 will get $2,400.

Taxpayers will also get $500 payments for each child age 16 and under.

The payments started flowing to Americans in mid-April. However, there are some taxpayers who are unsure of their eligibility or can't determine when their payment will arrive. The IRS set up a "Get My Payment" function on its website that allows people to check the status of their stimulus check. And while the IRS answers some questions on its website, there are reports that people with certain questions about their payment can't get answers.

"In the interest of avoiding further challenges in distributing EIPs and tax returns, we ask that you provide additional information regarding steps the IRS will take to ensure that every American has access to your services during the COVID-19 pandemic," Delgado and Katko wrote. "Additionally, we ask that you provide guidance regarding resources that Congress may need to provide as you work to properly implement EIP distribution and adapt routine taxpayer services to the unprecedented challenges facing our nation."

