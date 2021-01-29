NY reps make recommendations to Biden on reopening U.S.-Canadian border

"Today we've outlined tangible steps the Biden administration can take to immediately relieve the hardships placed on border communities while charting a clear pathway forward," she said. "I will not stop working on behalf of my constituents until there is a tangible, long-lasting solution."

Along with a bilateral plan between the U.S. and Canada, members of the Northern Border Caucus — U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents all of Cayuga County, is part of the group — recommended that the Biden administration prioritize COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for Customs and Border Protection staff as part of any reopening strategy.

They also support a family travel exemption similar to what Canada adopted. Canada allows family members to cross the border from the United States, but the U.S. lacks such a policy.

The members also requested a policy allowing individuals to cross the border to maintain their property. And they urged the Biden administration to push for a policy that allows U.S. boaters into Canadian waters as long as they don't stop and dock at a port across the border. The United States' policy has been to allow boaters from Canada, but the Canadians don't have a similar policy.