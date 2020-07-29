NY reps quiz state Board of Elections about 2020 preparedness, absentee voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two New York members of Congress have questions for the state Board of Elections about how it's preparing for the general election in November.

U.S. Reps. John Katko and Kathleen Rice wrote a letter to the state election commissioners requesting information about the agency's plans, including how it will ensure that absentee ballots are counted and that there are enough polling locations for voters.

Katko, R-Camillus, and Rice, D-Long Island, sent a similar letter before the primary election in June. They sought more information about the election, especially how a large number of absentee ballot requests would be handled.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that allowed more voters to cast absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A separate order required local election boards to send absentee ballot applications to every eligible voter.

While there weren't a lot of complaints in central New York, there have been reports of several voters not receiving their absentee ballots or not having their absentee ballots counted. Katko and Rice wrote that they "were concerned to hear that many voters never received their absentee ballot and had to make the difficult decision to vote in person — facing the possibility of waiting for hours in line during this pandemic."