NY reps quiz state Board of Elections about 2020 preparedness, absentee voting
ELECTIONS

Absentee Ballots 1.JPG

Democratic Election Commissioner Katie Lacey, left, and Republican Election Commissioner Cherl Heary, right, keep an eye on the vote tally during absentee ballot counting at the Cayuga County Board of Elections Monday in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Two New York members of Congress have questions for the state Board of Elections about how it's preparing for the general election in November. 

U.S. Reps. John Katko and Kathleen Rice wrote a letter to the state election commissioners requesting information about the agency's plans, including how it will ensure that absentee ballots are counted and that there are enough polling locations for voters. 

Katko, R-Camillus, and Rice, D-Long Island, sent a similar letter before the primary election in June. They sought more information about the election, especially how a large number of absentee ballot requests would be handled. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order that allowed more voters to cast absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A separate order required local election boards to send absentee ballot applications to every eligible voter. 

While there weren't a lot of complaints in central New York, there have been reports of several voters not receiving their absentee ballots or not having their absentee ballots counted. Katko and Rice wrote that they "were concerned to hear that many voters never received their absentee ballot and had to make the difficult decision to vote in person — facing the possibility of waiting for hours in line during this pandemic." 

In the letter, Katko and Rice asked the state elections board six questions, including how the board is informing New Yorkers about ballot requests, election dates, how to submit a ballot and polling locations. They also want to know more about the board's plan for general election voting procedures and how the state is assisting counties to ensure that a "sufficient number of polling locations will remain open and be adequately staffed." 

The members also asked about any security gaps in remote voting and what the agency is doing to coordinate with the federal government. 

"Administering elections properly has a very small margin for error," Katko and Rice wrote. "Voters are already faced with a great deal of disinformation regarding candidates, voting processes and polling locations. Further, our election infrastructure is constantly subject to the threat of disruption and the appearance of fraud within our election infrastructure severely undermines public confidence in the integrity of our elections. 

"With the general election just months away, New York's election officials must be prepared, and election infrastructure must be above reproach." 

Katko and Rice encouraged the state elections board to contact the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Elections Assistance Commission for any needed security resources. They also noted that Congress provided $400 million more in emergency Help America Vote Act grants through a coronavirus relief package, and encouraged New York to "take full advantage" of those resources. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

