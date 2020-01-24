NY reps slam IJC for not doing enough to prevent Lake Ontario flooding this year

A trio of New York congressmen who represent communities along Lake Ontario chastised the International Joint Commission and called on the bi-national agency to take "immediate action" to prevent flooding.

U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi, John Katko and Joe Morelle are concerned there will be flooding again this year. As of Thursday, Lake Ontario was at 246.33 feet — nearly two feet higher than the historical average for this time of year and above where water levels were in 2017 and 2019 before the flooding occurred.

In a letter to the U.S. and Canadian section chairs of the commission, which oversees shared boundary waters between the two countries, the congressmen criticized the panel for failing to meet its goal of reducing lake levels to 245.4 feet by Jan. 1. On New Year's Day, the lake level was at 246.10 feet, according to the IJC's website.

The IJC announced in December that, through the Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, it would maintain high outflows through the winter. However, outflows declined from a peak of 375,400 cubic feet per second on Jan. 3 to 249,700 cubic feet per second on Jan. 20. Outflows are slowly increasing, but Brindisi, Katko and Morelle are concerned about how the commission plans to address the flooding risk this year.