NY reps to IJC: Follow GAO's Plan 2014 recommendations

Communication was a major focus of the GAO's report. The agency said that the IJC's communications plans "partially align" with best practices and that an updated plan could improve communication with stakeholders.

According to the GAO, 12 of the 14 stakeholders interviewed had concerns about the commission's communications. Nine of the stakeholders said they were concerned about Plan 2014's rules, and 10 worried about its implementation.

In a letter to the IJC, U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer urged the IJC to adopt the agency's recommendations and to expedite the review process of Plan 2014's effectiveness.

"It is critical that the IJC have robust plans in place for communication with stakeholders about Plan 2014, as well as for assessing and making changes to the plan," the senators wrote. "While we recognize that the IJC commissioners and the board have taken action to facilitate and improve stakeholder communications, we believe that more improvement is needed and these GAO recommendations will help ensure effective communication between the IJC, the board and stakeholders moving forward."