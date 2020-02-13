NY reps want Harriet Tubman commemorative coins to mark abolitionist's 200th birthday

Before the $20 bill is redesigned, Harriet Tubman could appear on a coin.

Two New York members of Congress, U.S. Reps. John Katko and Gregory Meeks, introduced a bill that would require the Department of Treasury to mint commemorative coins celebrating the bicentennial of Tubman's birth.

Based on research, Tubman's birth year is believed to be 1822. The legislation authored by Katko, R-Camillus, and Meeks, D-Queens, would allow for the coins to be issued from Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.

If the bill is approved, up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 $1 silver coins and 750,000 clad half-dollar coins will be released.

There are design requirements outlined in the bill. The front of the coin would hear Tubman's image. The coins would also include an inscription of Tubman.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Katko, whose district includes the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Cayuga County, said he's proud to introduce the bill to mark the bicentennial of Tubman's birth.

"By honoring Harriet Tubman's legacy, it is my hope that these coins will help symbolize and promote the values of freedom and opportunity in today's society," he added.