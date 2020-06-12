NY reps want U.S., Canada to issue guidance on reopening border

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two New York members of Congress are asking the U.S. and Canadian governments to develop guidance on reopening the border between the two countries.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly three months due to COVID-19. The restrictions have been extended every 30 days since March, and there are reports that they will be extended into July.

For now, only essential cross-border travel is permitted. Essential travel is allowed for returning U.S. citizens, people traveling for educational or medical purposes, individuals involved in emergency or government response, cargo drivers and other "lawful cross-border trade" and military service members.

The Canadian government said this week that they would allow visitors from U.S. to enter the country to see family members, but they must observe a 14-day quarantine.

U.S. Reps. Brian Higgins and Elise Stefanik, who serve as co-chairs of the Northern Border Caucus in the House of Representatives, are urging both countries to provide clear direction on the reopening of the border.