NY Republicans decry 'bail reform for inmates' at rally outside Auburn prison

AUBURN — Vincent Stanley knows how dangerous it can be to work in a prison.

Stanley, a corrections officer at Auburn Correctional Facility, was attacked on the job in August 2021. An incarcerated individual slashed him from the corner of his mouth to his left ear, leaving a seven-inch gash that required numerous stitches to close.

"If it weren't for the quick response of our security and medical staff, I might've died," he said at a rally outside of Auburn prison on Wednesday.

Stanley blames the Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Act, or HALT Act, for his attack. Although the HALT Act did not take effect until this year, he said the incarcerated individual who assaulted him should have been placed in a special housing unit.

"Without an effective discipline system, prisons can't function properly," he said. "This law takes that ability away and puts corrections staff in danger."

The rally was organized by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican who is running to represent Cayuga County and the 24th Congressional District. Several state lawmakers, all Republicans, also spoke at the event. Representatives from corrections unions were in attendance. A large crowd of corrections officers and supporters wore "REPEAL HALT" T-shirts.

HALT's main provisions limit how long an incarcerated individual can be placed in solitary confinement. According to the law, an incarcerated individual can be placed in solitary confinement for no more than 15 consecutive days or 20 days in a 60-day period.

Opponents of the law believe it has led to increased violence in state prisons. As of Oct. 1, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has reported 1,112 assaults on staff this year, just shy of the record 1,177 assaults on staff set in 2021.

Michael Surprenant, vice president of the New York State Law Enforcement Officers Union, Council 82, criticized HALT and other criminal justice laws that he says "handcuff the law enforcement community more than criminals." He described HALT as "the equivalent of bail reform for inmates" and panned the lack of input from correctional professionals when legislators wrote the bill.

While the rally was intended to protest the law, politics was on the minds of many speakers with less than three weeks to go until Election Day. Several of the speakers criticized Democrats for passing legislation, such as HALT, that Republican officials and those who work in corrections believe has created a more friendly environment for criminals.

But the event was also an opportunity for elected officials to recognize the work of corrections officers. Tenney, who toured the prison before the rally, said she had visited medium-security and minimum-security prisons before, but never a maximum-security facility. Auburn is a maximum-security prison.

"This is probably one of the hardest jobs you can possibly do," she said.