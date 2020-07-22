× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a requirement that bars, restaurants and other establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption must serve food with the drinks.

In short, if you're a patron and want to have a beer or mixed drink, you'll need to order food with the beverage.

The mandate has been criticized and is having an effect on many establishments in New York. Cuomo has said that the goal is to ensure people are seated when they're at a bar or restaurant.

After the State Liquor Authority issued its guidance last week, there are new details available about the food requirement and what businesses need to serve to comply with the governor's executive order.

'Other foods'

In its initial guidance, the State Liquor Authority defined food items that could be offered by either bars and restaurants or manufacturers (breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries) with on-premises service.

For bars, restaurants and other establishments, the food items include sandwiches, soups or "other foods." For manufacturers, they could offer sandwiches, soups or "other such foods," along with food items "intended to complement the tasting of alcoholic beverages," such as bread, cheeses, chocolates, crackers, fruits and vegetables.

Some bars and restaurants have made headlines with menus that aim to meet the guidance while ridiculing it at the same time. But, according to new details from the State Liquor Authority, some of those small menu items don't meet the standards for food items that should be offered by these establishments.

In a Q&A posted on its website, the State Liquor Authority addresses the questions of "other foods" in addition to sandwiches and soups. Other foods, according to the agency, are "foods which are similar in quality and substance to sandwiches and soups." As examples, the SLA listed chicken wings, hot dogs and salads.

A bag of chips, a bowl of nuts and candy aren't enough to be considered "other foods" for purposes of the order.

+6 For one Auburn business, new alcohol rules 'couldn't be any worse' New state guidance requiring the purchase of food with alcohol has placed another hurdle in …

"As a restaurant or bar owner, in determining whether a particular item is substantial enough, please keep in mind the purpose of this policy: to ensure that patrons are enjoying a sit-down dining experience among a small group with drinks, i.e. a meal, and not a drinking, bar-type experience," the SLA writes. "A drinking, bar-type experience often involves or leads to mingling and other conduct that is non-compliant with social distancing and the use of face covering and is therefore not yet a safe activity during the current health emergency."

The SLA adds, "As a bar and restaurant owner interested in continuing to assist in our shared public health goal, you should not be looking for ways to circumvent the dining or meal requirement nor the purpose behind it, as it jeopardizes the public health and the progress all New Yorkers have made. Obvious efforts to circumvent will be treated as violations of the executive order."

Unless manufacturers have a restaurant or tavern with a separate license, they can offer finger foods like chips, pretzels or cheese and crackers.

Bars and restaurants could offer complimentary food items, but there must be a record kept that food was ordered with the drinks. There is no mandate that customers must consume the food, but the food "must be ordered and served," according to the SLA. Establishments are advised that if a patron intends to circumvent the state policy, they should not be served.

Do you have to order food with each alcoholic beverage?

This wasn't addressed in the initial guidance, but there were questions about whether food would have to be ordered every time someone orders an alcoholic beverage.

According to the SLA, the answer is no. Patrons only have to order food with the initial order of alcoholic beverages. You can order food with an alcoholic beverage, then buy another round of drinks after your meal without needing to add more food to the order.

The purpose of the policy, the SLA explained, is for patrons to have a sit-down dining experience, not a drinking or bar-type experience.

Food trucks

One option, some establishments thought, is to bring in food trucks that could park outside and serve food while patrons order drinks from their business. But the SLA says that's a no-no.

If the bar or restaurant is required to offer food as a condition of their license, then the food must be available on its premises.

To-go items, desserts

Customers can't order takeout and order an alcoholic beverage to consumer while waiting for their food. Customers can order beverages and food for off-premises consumption.

Regarding desserts, customers may order a dessert with their alcoholic beverage. The SLA said as long as the dessert is a "substantial item," such as a piece of cake or an ice cream sundae. The dessert can't be a cookie or a piece of candy.

Clubs

For clubs licensed to serve alcoholic beverages, there is not a food requirement. The order regarding food applies to establishments licensed as restaurants or taverns.

Counter service, walk-up service

The SLA says counter service may continue, but establishments must follow state Department of Health guidelines. Parties must be limited to no more than 10 people and there must be six feet between parties.

For establishments that don't have table service, walk-up ordering is permitted. But there are certain rules that businesses and patrons must follow. When ordering, patrons must wear face coverings — employees taking the orders must wear face coverings, too — and patrons must maintain social distancing (six feet). No more than five patrons should be standing at the bar or counter area at the same time. Establishments can use floor markings to indicate proper spacing.

Once the order is complete, patrons should get their drinks and food or return to their table and wait to be called up to get their order. According to the SLA, patrons should only be at the bar or counter area to place, pay for and receive their order.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.