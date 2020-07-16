NY requirement to serve food with alcoholic beverages, explained

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a significant mandate on Thursday: Alcoholic beverages can't be served at New York bars and restaurants unless patrons order food, too.
Hours after Cuomo detailed the new requirement, the State Liquor Authority released guidance for licensed establishments.
What is the requirement?
Bars, restaurants, taverns and other licensed businesses "shall not serve alcoholic beverages unless such alcoholic beverage is accompanied by the purchase of a food item," according to the guidance. The State Liquor Authority says the mandate is consistent with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law's food availability requirement.
Under state law, establishments licensed to sell alcoholic beverages must serve food.
The food item must be purchased at the same time as the initial alcoholic beverage. Shareable food items may be purchased, according to the guidance, but they must "sufficiently serve the number of people in the party."
To meet the requirement, manufacturers that can sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption could serve various food items, including sandwiches, soups or finger foods, such as breads, cheese, crackers, fruits and vegetables.
For bar and restaurants, the food items include sandwiches, soups or other "fresh, processed, pre-cooked or frozen" foods.
When will it take effect?
The executive order issued by Cuomo takes effect on Friday, July 17.
Who is covered by the guidance?
According to the State Liquor Authority, the guidance applies to license establishments with on-premise privileges, including bars, restaurants and breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries with tasting rooms. It does not apply to some businesses, such as clubs, where the food availability requirement isn't part of their license.
Will the sale of beer and cider for off-premises consumption be affected?
Yes. The guidance states that the sale of beer and cider for off-premises consumption "must now be accompanied by a food item." However, the State Liquor Authority notes that it doesn't affect manufacturers with off-premises privileges "to sell any product to go to a patron at the licensed premises in a sealed original container without the accompaniment of a food item."
Why is the requirement needed?
The purpose of the requirement, according to the State Liquor Authority's guidance, is to allow indoor and outdoor dining with alcoholic beverages, while "restricting the congregating and mingling that arise in a bar service/drinking-only environment."
Cuomo's chief complaint is that several establishments haven't been following earlier state guidance for indoor and outdoor dining. The guidance released for phases two and three of the reopening process stated that bars, restaurants and other establishments could serve alcoholic beverages and food items as long as the patrons are seated.
However, there have been reports of large crowds congregating at bars and restaurants, especially in downstate New York. That violates the guidelines set by the state for the reopening of these businesses.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.