NY requirement to serve food with alcoholic beverages, explained

To meet the requirement, manufacturers that can sell alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption could serve various food items, including sandwiches, soups or finger foods, such as breads, cheese, crackers, fruits and vegetables.

For bar and restaurants, the food items include sandwiches, soups or other "fresh, processed, pre-cooked or frozen" foods.

When will it take effect?

The executive order issued by Cuomo takes effect on Friday, July 17.

Who is covered by the guidance?

According to the State Liquor Authority, the guidance applies to license establishments with on-premise privileges, including bars, restaurants and breweries, cideries, distilleries and wineries with tasting rooms. It does not apply to some businesses, such as clubs, where the food availability requirement isn't part of their license.

Will the sale of beer and cider for off-premises consumption be affected?