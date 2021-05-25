 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NY revises mask policy for child care programs after backlash
alert top story

NY revises mask policy for child care programs after backlash

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, students enter P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary School in New York.  (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

 Mark Lennihan

New York state has revised its mask guidance for child care programs after criticism of the policy that required children ages 2 and older to wear face coverings. 

The state Department of Health and Office of Children and Family Services released a statement late Monday announcing the change. 

"Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately." 

The agencies also urged child care staff to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The change to the mask mandate was made one week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new guidance for child care programs, day camps and overnight camps. That guidance required children, campers and staff age 2 and older who aren't fully vaccinated to wear masks "except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting." 

New York's mask policy was consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that recommends children ages 2 and older to wear masks in child care settings. The CDC advised individuals age 2 and older "should wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when around people who do not live in their household, except when eating or sleeping." The CDC also encouraged child care programs to "teach and reinforce" the correct use of masks. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But there was a backlash against the mask guidance in New York. Parents launched a petition opposing the requirement, and state lawmakers demanded the Cuomo administration reverse its position. 

State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, who participated in a virtual rally opposing the mask guidance, said it was "never based in science or simple common sense." 

"It caused unnecessary frustration and confusion for providers and parents alike, and I'm glad to see it lifted," he said. 

The Centers for Disease Control (C.D.C.) published the data on May 23.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced a new incentive program in which people who get vaccinated in New York state between Monday and Memorial will get free two-day passes to any state parks.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Citizens rushed to shelters as India braces for Cyclone Yaas

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News