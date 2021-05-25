NY revises mask policy for child care programs after backlash

New York state has revised its mask guidance for child care programs after criticism of the policy that required children ages 2 and older to wear face coverings.
The state Department of Health and Office of Children and Family Services released a statement late Monday announcing the change.
"Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately."
The agencies also urged child care staff to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The change to the mask mandate was made one week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new guidance for child care programs, day camps and overnight camps. That guidance required children, campers and staff age 2 and older who aren't fully vaccinated to wear masks "except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting."
New York's mask policy was consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that recommends children ages 2 and older to wear masks in child care settings. The CDC advised individuals age 2 and older "should wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when around people who do not live in their household, except when eating or sleeping." The CDC also encouraged child care programs to "teach and reinforce" the correct use of masks.
But there was a backlash against the mask guidance in New York. Parents launched a petition opposing the requirement, and state lawmakers demanded the Cuomo administration reverse its position.
State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, who participated in a virtual rally opposing the mask guidance, said it was "never based in science or simple common sense."
"It caused unnecessary frustration and confusion for providers and parents alike, and I'm glad to see it lifted," he said.
