NY revises mask policy for child care programs after backlash

New York state has revised its mask guidance for child care programs after criticism of the policy that required children ages 2 and older to wear face coverings.

The state Department of Health and Office of Children and Family Services released a statement late Monday announcing the change.

"Both agencies understand how difficult it is to require the youngest children to wear masks, and have jointly agreed to revise guidance allowing child care providers to continue the practices and protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic by encouraging, not requiring, children aged 2-5 to wear masks, effective immediately."

The agencies also urged child care staff to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The change to the mask mandate was made one week after Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new guidance for child care programs, day camps and overnight camps. That guidance required children, campers and staff age 2 and older who aren't fully vaccinated to wear masks "except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting."