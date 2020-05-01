You are the owner of this article.
NY school board, budget votes will be held by mail; village elections rescheduled
New York has rescheduled school budget votes and village elections after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order setting June 9 as the date for school budget votes and board of education elections in New York. The elections and budget votes will be conducted by mail. Eligible voters in school districts will be mailed ballots to cast their votes. 

Cuomo's order requires that absentee ballots sent to district residents include a postage-paid envelope. 

To qualify for the ballot, candidates will not need to collect a minimum number of signatures and file petitions. However, they must meet age, residency and other requirements. 

Candidates for school board elections will be listed on the ballot in alphabetical order. Ballots for small city school districts will be set 30 days before the election, according to the order. 

The school board and budget votes were scheduled for mid-May, but Cuomo canceled them due to COVID-19 concerns. Robert Schneider, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, districts have been seeking clarity because of the short time period in which to hold the elections before the new academic year begins July 1. 

"There are many logistical issues involved in conducting school budget votes — from finalizing school budgets themselves to providing notice and absentee ballots to the public," Schneider said. "There will be many obstacles to conducting these elections in a manner that is safe for the school district staff who must work with the absentee ballots, as well as the general public." 

Earlier Friday, Cuomo announced that New York schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year. 

The executive order also reschedules village elections for Sept. 15. The elections would've been held this spring, but were postponed because of the pandemic. 

For now, there won't be a change to how village elections will be administered. In-person voting will remain an option and absentee ballots will be available. 

Cuomo also added to an earlier executive order that requires the board of elections to send absentee ballot applications to eligible voters for the June 23 primary elections. The new change requires the boards to send a postage-paid envelope with an absentee ballot. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19?

