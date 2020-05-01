NY school board, budget votes will be held by mail; village elections rescheduled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New York has rescheduled school budget votes and village elections after cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order setting June 9 as the date for school budget votes and board of education elections in New York. The elections and budget votes will be conducted by mail. Eligible voters in school districts will be mailed ballots to cast their votes.

Cuomo's order requires that absentee ballots sent to district residents include a postage-paid envelope.

To qualify for the ballot, candidates will not need to collect a minimum number of signatures and file petitions. However, they must meet age, residency and other requirements.

Candidates for school board elections will be listed on the ballot in alphabetical order. Ballots for small city school districts will be set 30 days before the election, according to the order.

The school board and budget votes were scheduled for mid-May, but Cuomo canceled them due to COVID-19 concerns. Robert Schneider, executive director of the New York State School Boards Association, districts have been seeking clarity because of the short time period in which to hold the elections before the new academic year begins July 1.