NY school board, village elections postponed until June due to COVID-19 pandemic

David Albert, chief communications and marketing officer for the New York State School Boards Association, said the organization agrees with the governor's order to postpone school board elections.

Last week, the association asked candidates for local school boards not to go door to door while collecting signatures to qualify for the ballot.

"This is a year like no other," Albert said. "It was clear that in order to adjust the governor would need to take some action."

The decision to delay the elections is due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York. As of Monday, 66,497 people have tested positive for the virus. There are 9,517 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in New York is at 1,218.

New York has more confirmed cases and deaths than any other state.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, non-essential businesses in New York are closed and mass gatherings are prohibited. With public health experts encouraging density reduction practices and social distancing, the state opted to postpone the spring elections until June.

