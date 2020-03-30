NY school board, village elections postponed until June due to COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in New York, school board and village elections will be delayed.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed an executive order that postpones library board, school board and village elections until at least June 1. No date has been set for when the elections will be held.
Several village elections were scheduled for mid-March, but Cuomo postponed them until April 28. However, he issued an executive order last week to delay the April 28 presidential primary and five special elections.
The presidential primary and special elections will now be held June 23 — the same day as the congressional, state and local primary elections in New York.
School board elections are usually held in May. Until Monday, there wasn't action taken to postpone the school board votes.
"I don't think it's wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote," Cuomo said Saturday.
The decision to delay the elections is due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York. As of Monday, 66,497 people have tested positive for the virus. There are 9,517 people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. The coronavirus death toll in New York is at 1,218.
New York has more confirmed cases and deaths than any other state.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, non-essential businesses in New York are closed and mass gatherings are prohibited. With public health experts encouraging density reduction practices and social distancing, the state opted to postpone the spring elections until June.
