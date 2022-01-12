NY school district tax cap set at 2%

The property tax cap for New York's 676 school districts will be 2%, the first time in three years it has been at that level.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli announced the cap, which was implemented in 2012. The purpose of the cap is to limit local government and school district property tax levy growth to 2% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less.

The comptroller's office said Wednesday that the inflation factor was 4.7% resulting in a 2% cap being in place for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

"School district and municipal officials must remain fiscally cautious to stay under the cap as they prepare their budgets," DiNapoli said in a statement. "Even with significant funding from the state and federal governments, school and local communities are faced with the rapid increase inflation, pandemic surge, and trying to retain and recruit employees."

For school districts, it is possible that voters could override the property tax cap. To do so, 60% of the voters must approve a budget with more than a 2% tax levy increase. For budgets that stay within the cap, a simple majority is needed to pass.

According to the New York State School Boards Association, 654 school districts proposed budgets in 2021 with tax levies within the property tax cap and 99.7% of those districts had their budgets approved by voters. There were 21 districts that proposed budgets with tax levies that exceeded the property tax cap. In 85.7% of those districts, voters approved the budgets.

However, that was an exception to the standard observed since the cap's adoption in 2012. In the first nine years of the tax cap's existence, an average of 59.2% of districts approved their budgets that exceeded the tax cap.

