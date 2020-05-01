You are the owner of this article.
NY schools closed for remainder of academic year due to COVID-19
NY schools closed for remainder of academic year due to COVID-19

An empty Tyburn Academy classroom has cleaning supplies during the coronavirus pandemic. Schools in New York state will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York schools will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday. 

Public and private schools, along with New York's colleges and universities, have been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the state plans to reopen economies by region, there have been discussions about whether schools would be allowed to resume in-person classes. 

While some businesses will be allowed to open as early as mid-May, schools will remain closed through June. 

Cuomo's decision affects 700 public school districts with more than 2.59 million students, 1,800 private schools and New York's public and private colleges and universities. Distance learning, which allows educators to offer classes remotely, will continue. 

The main challenge, according to Cuomo, was how to operate schools in accordance with social distancing guidelines and without mass gatherings. 

"We don't think it's possible to do that in a way that would keep our children and students and educators safe, so we're going to have the schools remain closed for the rest of the year," Cuomo said. 

There hasn't been a decision on summer school. Summer school is usually reserved for remedial studies, but there has been interest from some districts in bringing students back over the summer to make up for the loss of classroom activities.

Cuomo said there will be a decision by the end of May on whether summer school will be permitted. 

Even though schools will be closed, they must continue to offer meal services and child care for essential workers. Those policies are a continuation of measures in place since schools were closed in March. 

Looking ahead to the fall and the 2020-21 academic year, schools must develop plans that are approved by the state before they reopen. The plans, according to Cuomo, must include how schools will monitor the spread of COVID-19 and how to ensure student safety.

Extracurricular activities will also be part of the plans. Before Cuomo's announcement, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which oversees high school sports in the state, canceled the spring state championships. The pandemic led to the cancellation of the winter sports championships that were scheduled for March. 

Colleges and universities must develop reopening plans, too. The plans will cover student housing, meals and gatherings. 

Cuomo acknowledged that it may be difficult for schools to implement social distancing and other guidelines because of space. It also comes as schools are expecting to lose 20% of their state aid unless the federal government provides additional support to the state government. 

"How does a school socially distance?" Cuomo asked. He then used the Red Room at the state Capitol, where he's hosted nearly all of his COVID-19 briefs, as an example. For weeks, reporters in the room are seated further apart than normal due to social distancing guidelines, which encourage people to remain six feet apart in public settings. 

"How do you run a school like this? How many more rooms would you need?" he asked. 

Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and interim state Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe agree with Cuomo's decision to close schools. This week, they announced the formation of a task force that will assist schools with the reopening process — whenever that happens. 

The task force will work with the state Department of Health and issue recommendations to Cuomo's reopening advisory board. 

"By working with our partners across the state, we can ensure that our children's educational, developmental and overall wellbeing is considered during this important discussion," Rosa and Tahoe said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

