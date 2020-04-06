NY schools to remain closed until April 29, Regents exams canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New York schools will remain closed and Regents exams have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that non-essential businesses and schools will be closed until April 29. The closures were initially extended to April 15. But with recent data showing that the spread of the virus could be slowing in New York, Cuomo wants to ensure that trend continues.

"We have to continue the social distancing ... I know that's a negative for many, many reasons," Cuomo said. "I know what it does to the economy. But as I said from day one, I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity."

The Board of Regents also announced that state assessments have been canceled. New York received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education which allowed for the cancellation of the tests.