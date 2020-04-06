NY schools to remain closed until April 29, Regents exams canceled

New York schools will remain closed and Regents exams have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that non-essential businesses and schools will be closed until April 29. The closures were initially extended to April 15. But with recent data showing that the spread of the virus could be slowing in New York, Cuomo wants to ensure that trend continues.
"We have to continue the social distancing ... I know that's a negative for many, many reasons," Cuomo said. "I know what it does to the economy. But as I said from day one, I'm not going to choose between public health and economic activity."
The Board of Regents also announced that state assessments have been canceled. New York received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education which allowed for the cancellation of the tests.
Cuomo already signed an executive order which waived the 180-day requirement for school districts to hold classes so that they can qualify for state aid. The waiver was one of the emergency measures adopted by the regents on Monday.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous burden on many New Yorkers and our schools and children are no exception," Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa said. "The regulations passed by the board today will allow schools, students and professionals much-needed flexibility while they adapt to this rapidly evolving situation."
While the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the number of daily hospitalizations is declining. State officials view it as an encouraging sign, although they warn that things could change in another day or two.
What Cuomo wants to avoid is a repeat of what happened in Hong Kong and South Korea. In Hong Kong, there was another spike after a brief lull because people attempted to quickly resume their daily routines.
There were surges in other Asian nations, including South Korea, that thought they contained the virus. Cuomo wants to avoid that scenario in New York.
"There's a real danger in getting overconfident too quickly," he said. "Other places have made that mistake ... We're not going to make that mistake."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
