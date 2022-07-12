NY secretary of state impressed with Auburn's downtown projects, use of $10M award

AUBURN — A top state official liked what he saw as he received an update on the city's implementation of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative plan.

New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez visited Auburn for a downtown walking tour on Tuesday. The stroll included stops at sites where the city is investing its $10 million DRI award.

The tour began at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, where local officials gave a brief presentation on the status of its DRI projects. According to Christina Selvek, the director of the city's capital improvement program, eight of the 13 projects are either finished or near completion. One of the completed projects is the construction of a new public safety building, which houses the Auburn Fire Department. The facility opened last year.

Rodriguez's tour also included a stop at the Cayuga Culinary Institute, which opened last summer. At Cafe 108 and Auburn Public Theater, the final leg of the downtown swing, he met one of the institute's first graduates.

He saw the State Street Event Plaza, which is nearing completion and will begin hosting live music in August, and went inside Rudolph's Sugar Shack, a candy store and ice cream shop, where he ordered maple walnut ice cream on a waffle cone.

At Auburn Public Theater, Rodriguez learned more about its plans to create a new theater space and make other improvements. The opening of Cafe 108 was supported by the DRI funds.

"There's so much more happening in terms of tying together the public arts component with the downtown restaurants and some of the businesses that are happening along the corridor," Rodriguez told The Citizen after the tour.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative launched in 2016. The program, which is administered by the Department of State, awards $100 million annually — $10 million each to municipalities in the 10 economic development regions.

In 2018, Auburn was selected as the central New York winner. After it won the $10 million grant, a local committee formed to determine how to invest the funds. An initial list of 18 projects was whittled down to 13.

While most of the projects are underway or finished, some haven't started yet. Selvek explained that the DRI-backed projects at cultural and historical sites were affected by the pandemic. Many of those sites were closed for an extended period during the first COVID wave, so they couldn't begin those projects.

Rodriguez visited one of the historic sites, the Seward House Museum. The museum is moving forward with plans to rehabilitate its barn and carriage house.

With significant progress made in the city, Rodriguez was impressed with what he saw during his time touring downtown.

"It's about that cohesive feel that you want to create through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative and you see that ... It really comes through in Auburn in a meaningful way," he said.