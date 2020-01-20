NY Sen. Jim Seward needs to continue cancer treatments, will not run for re-election

Some of his legislative achievements include the establishment of the Powers for Jobs program, which provided low-cost power for economic development projects, and the creation of a loan program to support volunteer fire departments. He also successfully advocated for reforms to health and other types of insurances as chair of the Senate Insurance Committee.

"Throughout my time in the state Senate, I have focused on improving the lives of those I represent — advancing legislation, securing state grants for key community needs, and working directly with constituents in need of help," Seward said. "I have been blessed to work with many great individuals both at the Capitol and at home and will cherish those strong partnerships."

Seward announced in 2016 that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had surgery to treat the disease. He returned to the Senate nearly two months after the surgery and successfully sought re-election.

More than three years later, in November 2019, he announced the bladder cancer returned. He said in a statement that his doctors recommended treatments that would limit his availability and "curtail my normal, active district work schedule."