NY Sen. Jim Seward needs to continue cancer treatments, will not run for re-election

State Sen. Jim Seward, who was elected in 1986 and became one of the most influential members of the Republican conference, announced Monday that he will not run for re-election this year.
Seward, R-Milford, explained that while he's responding to treatments after a recurrence of bladder cancer, his doctors told him that treatments will continue "for the foreseeable future." The treatments, he said, would limit his ability to campaign for re-election.
"This is the right decision for my health, my family and the people of the 51st Senate District," Seward added.
Politics wasn't a factor in the decision, Seward noted. Several Senate Republicans have announced they will not seek re-election this year. Democrats hold 40 of the 63 seats in the Senate, and it's unlikely the GOP will be able to regain the majority in 2020.
His retirement will end a 34-year career in the state Senate. He chaired the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee and, later, the Senate Insurance Committee. In 2019, Seward was appointed ranking member of the powerful Senate Finance Committee. He's also held various leadership roles within the GOP conference.
Some of his legislative achievements include the establishment of the Powers for Jobs program, which provided low-cost power for economic development projects, and the creation of a loan program to support volunteer fire departments. He also successfully advocated for reforms to health and other types of insurances as chair of the Senate Insurance Committee.
"Throughout my time in the state Senate, I have focused on improving the lives of those I represent — advancing legislation, securing state grants for key community needs, and working directly with constituents in need of help," Seward said. "I have been blessed to work with many great individuals both at the Capitol and at home and will cherish those strong partnerships."
Seward announced in 2016 that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer and had surgery to treat the disease. He returned to the Senate nearly two months after the surgery and successfully sought re-election.
More than three years later, in November 2019, he announced the bladder cancer returned. He said in a statement that his doctors recommended treatments that would limit his availability and "curtail my normal, active district work schedule."
With Seward not seeking re-election, the seat will be open in this year's election. The sprawling 51st district includes all of Cortland, Otsego and Schoharie counties and portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Tompkins and Ulster counties.
A source with knowledge of the situation told The Citizen that Assemblyman Chris Tague is the leading candidate to succeed Seward on the Republican ticket. Jim Barber, a Schoharie Valley farmer who has held agriculture-related positions in the federal and state governments, is seeking the Democratic nomination.
For now, Seward is focused on the remainder of the legislative session. Gov. Andrew Cuomo will deliver his budget address Tuesday — the launch of a process that will occur over the next several weeks to finalize a spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
"My commitment to our region will continue and I look forward to further service in the future," he said.
