NY Sen. Jim Seward, one of Cayuga County's reps, tests positive for COVID-19

State Sen. Jim Seward, who represents six towns in Cayuga County, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Seward's office announced Monday that the longtime state senator and his wife, Cindy, have COVID-19. Seward is hospitalized at Albany Medical Center, where he was tested for the virus.

"He was diagnosed with a mild case of the virus and is expected to make a full and complete recovery," Seward's office said in a statement. "He will be released from the hospital shortly and will remain under quarantine at home."

Cindy Seward was tested at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. She also has a mild form of the virus and is quarantined at home, according to the senator's office.

Sen. Jim Seward is the fifth state legislator and the first state senator to contract the virus. Four members of the state Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19.

Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan said Seward, R-Milford, hasn't been at the state Capitol since March 11.

Seward, who is the ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, won't be participating in the budget process. Flanagan said his "vast and valued knowledge of budgetary issues will be missed by our conference, but his health is of paramount concern."