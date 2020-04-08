You are the owner of this article.
NY Sen. Jim Seward out of ICU, on road to recovery from COVID-19
Sen. Jim Seward

State Sen. Jim Seward. 

 Robert Harding

State Sen. Jim Seward, who has been in the hospital for nearly two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, is on the road to recovery. 

Duncan Davie, Seward's chief of staff, said Wednesday that the longtime state senator has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center. While he remains hospitalized, Davie said Seward will "convalesce at home as soon as it is deemed appropriate to do so." 

It's a remarkable turnaround for Seward, who has served in the state Senate for more than 30 years and represents a portion of Cayuga County. Late last week, he was in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator after his condition worsened. 

Seward was on a ventilator until Saturday. He started to improve and was taken off the ventilator, but he remained in ICU until Tuesday night. 

Speaking on behalf of Seward's wife, Cindy, and their family, Davie expressed gratitude to the medical team that cared for the senator. 

"Cindy is particularly appreciative of the loving care lavished on the COVID-19 patients at Albany Med," Davie said. "They are deeply grateful to both friends and strangers who have prayed intensely for Senator Seward's recovery, and give praise and thanks to God for his providential care." 

While Sen. Jim Seward was in the hospital, Cindy Seward was in isolation at home. She also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Seward's office last week. 

Davie said that Cindy Seward is asking for people to pray for "all COVID-19 patients and their caregivers." He added that she is urging everyone to "take it seriously — to use all recommended precautions and to help our neighbors." 

Sen. Jim Seward is at a high risk of serious illness because he is receiving treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016. After being cancer free for more than three years, the disease returned late last year

He announced in January that he won't seek reelection this year

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

