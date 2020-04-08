NY Sen. Jim Seward out of ICU, on road to recovery from COVID-19

"Cindy is particularly appreciative of the loving care lavished on the COVID-19 patients at Albany Med," Davie said. "They are deeply grateful to both friends and strangers who have prayed intensely for Senator Seward's recovery, and give praise and thanks to God for his providential care."

While Sen. Jim Seward was in the hospital, Cindy Seward was in isolation at home. She also tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Seward's office last week.

Davie said that Cindy Seward is asking for people to pray for "all COVID-19 patients and their caregivers." He added that she is urging everyone to "take it seriously — to use all recommended precautions and to help our neighbors."

Sen. Jim Seward is at a high risk of serious illness because he is receiving treatment for cancer. He was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2016. After being cancer free for more than three years, the disease returned late last year.

He announced in January that he won't seek reelection this year.

