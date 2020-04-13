NY Sen. Jim Seward released from hospital after COVID-19 fight

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Sen. Jim Seward, who was in the hospital for two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, has been discharged.

Duncan Davie, Seward's chief of staff, said Monday that the senator is recovering at home. It's a positive development after Seward spent a portion of his hospitalization in an intensive care unit. He was on a ventilator for two days before his condition improved.

Seward was released from the ICU on Wednesday. He continued to improve and on Monday, he was discharged from Albany Medical Center.