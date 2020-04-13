You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NY Sen. Jim Seward released from hospital after COVID-19 fight
alert
STATE

NY Sen. Jim Seward released from hospital after COVID-19 fight

State Budget-NY

Sen. James L. Seward, R-Oneonta, speaks as Senate members debate budget bills in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol, Sunday, March, 31, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

 Robert Harding

State Sen. Jim Seward, who was in the hospital for two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus, has been discharged. 

Duncan Davie, Seward's chief of staff, said Monday that the senator is recovering at home. It's a positive development after Seward spent a portion of his hospitalization in an intensive care unit. He was on a ventilator for two days before his condition improved. 

Seward was released from the ICU on Wednesday. He continued to improve and on Monday, he was discharged from Albany Medical Center. 

"The family is profoundly grateful to God and the medical team at Albany Medical Center for the senator's recovery from the virus," Davie said. "The outpouring of prayers and well wishes from neighbors, constituents, friends, legislative colleagues, local officials and others has encouraged, strengthened and cheered them through the recent challenging weeks." 

Davie added that Seward is "anticipating a full recovery and looking forward to resuming his duties on behalf of the people he feels privileged to represent." 

Seward's office announced March 30 that the senator and his wife, Cindy, tested positive for COVID-19. Cindy Seward was in mandatory isolation and recovered at home while her husband was in the hospital. 

Sen. Jim Seward was at a higher risk of serious illness because he has an underlying condition. He is receiving treatments for cancer, which returned last fall. 

Seward, a Milford Republican, announced in January that he will not seek reelection this year. He was first elected to the state Senate in 1986. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News