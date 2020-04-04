NY Sen. Jim Seward remains hospitalized due to COVID-19, condition improving

State Sen. Jim Seward, who represents six towns in Cayuga County, is still hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Cindy Seward, the senator's wife, published a Facebook post Saturday after rumors circulated about her husband's condition. She wrote that Sen. Seward has been in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator at Albany Medical Center since Thursday morning. He has been in the hospital for more than a week.
"His condition had deteriorated quite rapidly and became dire," Cindy Seward wrote in her post.
As of Friday night, Sen. Seward was responding to nurse commands and his condition "slightly improved," according to his wife. A spokesman for the senator confirmed that the senator is in "rough shape" but has made some improvements.
On Saturday, Seward continued to improve and is no longer on a ventilator, according to his spokesman.
Seward's office announced this week that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. While Jim Seward is in the hospital, Cindy Seward is recovering at their home.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness. The symptoms include a cough, fever, shortness of breath and sore throat. Other symptoms have been reported, including the loss of smell or taste.
Cindy Seward wrote in her Facebook post that in addition to pneumonia and shingles, she has lost her sense of taste.
For most people who contract the virus, they will experience mild symptoms. But there are groups who are at risk of serious illness, including seniors, individuals with underlying health conditions and those with compromised immune systems.
Sen. Seward is in a high-risk group. He has been receiving treatments after a recurrence of cancer last year.
He had surgery in 2016 after being diagnosed with bladder cancer. The cancer was in remission for three years. In November, he announced the cancer returned.
Seward was first elected to the state Senate in 1986. He announced in January that he won't seek reelection this year.
