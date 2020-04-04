NY Sen. Jim Seward remains hospitalized due to COVID-19, condition improving

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State Sen. Jim Seward, who represents six towns in Cayuga County, is still hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Cindy Seward, the senator's wife, published a Facebook post Saturday after rumors circulated about her husband's condition. She wrote that Sen. Seward has been in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator at Albany Medical Center since Thursday morning. He has been in the hospital for more than a week.

"His condition had deteriorated quite rapidly and became dire," Cindy Seward wrote in her post.

As of Friday night, Sen. Seward was responding to nurse commands and his condition "slightly improved," according to his wife. A spokesman for the senator confirmed that the senator is in "rough shape" but has made some improvements.

On Saturday, Seward continued to improve and is no longer on a ventilator, according to his spokesman.