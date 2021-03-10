NY Sen. John Mannion, CNY Democrat, says Cuomo should resign

State Sen. John Mannion, a Syracuse-area Democrat, is the latest lawmaker calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
Mannion released a statement Wednesday evening hours after the Albany Times Union reported new allegations against Cuomo. He is accused of "aggressively groping" a female aide in his private residence at the Executive Mansion.
According to the Times Union story, Cuomo asked the aide to come to the mansion to assist him with a phone issue. While in his residence, he allegedly closed the door and reached up the woman's shirt.
Five other women, including four former aides to the governor, have accused Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct. There have been bipartisan calls for the governor's resignation or impeachment.
Until Wednesday, Mannion did not call for the governor's resignation. He supports an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James. James announced this week that two attorneys, Joon Kim and Anne Clark, would lead the inquiry.
But with the latest report, Mannion has seen enough.
"I commend the women who have stepped forward to share their experiences. The stories are heartbreaking and I believe they are the truth," he said. "These brave New Yorkers have established a credible pattern of abhorrent and possibly criminal behavior by Governor Andrew Cuomo."
Mannion also criticized the Cuomo administration for withholding the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes for months. While the state Department of Health released the number of confirmed and presumed deaths that occurred in nursing homes, the tally did not include residents who were moved to hospitals.
The New York Times and Wall Street Journal published stories last week that revealed the number of residents who died at hospitals was removed from a July report released by the state health department. That report blamed employees for bringing the virus into facilities, not a March 25 advisory that has been panned because nursing homes could not deny admission solely on the basis of a COVID-positive diagnosis.
Mannion said the lies about COVID-19 in nursing homes and the attempted cover-up are "unforgivable and indefensible."
"These issues rise above the level of partisan politics or ideological fights — maintaining the public's trust in government requires those of us in elected office to hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct," Mannion said. "The governor has clearly failed to meet that standard. The ability of the governor and his aides to lead New York is compromised. It's time for them to do the right thing and step aside for the sake of all New Yorkers."
There is an increasing number of lawmakers who are calling for Cuomo to resign, especially after the new Times Union report on Wednesday. Nearly half of the Democratic conference's membership (19 of 43 senators) want the governor to step down. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said over the weekend that Cuomo should resign after two more women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate conduct.
Republicans also support impeachment or resignation. State Sen. Peter Oberacker, a Republican who represents part of Cayuga County, said Wednesday night that Cuomo should be impeached for his conduct.
Cuomo has denied the allegations and asked New Yorkers to wait for the investigation's findings. He has said that he will not resign.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.