NY Sen. John Mannion, CNY Democrat, says Cuomo should resign

Mannion also criticized the Cuomo administration for withholding the true COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes for months. While the state Department of Health released the number of confirmed and presumed deaths that occurred in nursing homes, the tally did not include residents who were moved to hospitals.

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal published stories last week that revealed the number of residents who died at hospitals was removed from a July report released by the state health department. That report blamed employees for bringing the virus into facilities, not a March 25 advisory that has been panned because nursing homes could not deny admission solely on the basis of a COVID-positive diagnosis.

Mannion said the lies about COVID-19 in nursing homes and the attempted cover-up are "unforgivable and indefensible."

"These issues rise above the level of partisan politics or ideological fights — maintaining the public's trust in government requires those of us in elected office to hold ourselves to a higher standard of conduct," Mannion said. "The governor has clearly failed to meet that standard. The ability of the governor and his aides to lead New York is compromised. It's time for them to do the right thing and step aside for the sake of all New Yorkers."