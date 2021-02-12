NY Sen. John Mannion: Strip Cuomo of COVID-19 emergency powers, hearings needed

State Sen. John Mannion joined a chorus of lawmakers calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be stripped of his emergency powers after a top administration official admitted that they didn't disclose the true number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes as they faced a federal investigation.
Mannion, D-Geddes, said Cuomo's lack of transparency and stonewalling is "unacceptable."
"Emergency executive powers granted to manage the COVID-19 crisis are no longer needed or deserved," Mannion said. "We must immediately reestablish proper legislative oversight through public hearings with witnesses under oath. Basic government information and data long sought by the New York State Senate must be provided."
He added, "It is the legislature's duty to New Yorkers to establish a truthful timeline and accounting of what has occurred. Every New Yorker deserves honesty from their government and there must be an accurate historical record. Inaction is simply not an option."
Other state lawmakers are demanding an end to Cuomo's executive powers during the COVID-19 pandemic after a New York Post story published on Thursday. The newspaper obtained a record of a private call between the Cuomo administration and Democratic state lawmakers.
Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor and Cuomo's top aide, told the group of legislators that the complete COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes was withheld because of the threat of a federal investigation from then-President Donald Trump's administration.
DeRosa admitted that the Cuomo administration "froze."
"Because then we were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," she said on the call, according to the Post. "That played a very large role into this."
The Post reported that Democrats on the call were outraged. One of the lawmakers on the call was state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat who chairs the Senate Aging Committee. She faced criticism from her opponent, Republican candidate Sam Rodgers, during the 2020 campaign for the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.
During the call, May told DeRosa that her biggest issue was "feeling like I needed to defend — or at least not attack — an administration that was appearing to be covering something up."
DeRosa released a statement on Friday seeking to clarify her statements. She explained that when the Cuomo administration received an inquiry from the Department of Justice, "we needed to temporarily set aside the Legislature's request to deal with the federal request first." She added that the governor's office was "comprehensive and transparent" in the responses to the Department of Justice.
Cuomo has been panned for his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in nursing homes. An advisory released in late March prevented nursing homes from denying admission to residents solely based on a COVID diagnosis. The Associated Press reported on Thursday that more than 9,000 COVID patients were released from nursing homes into hospitals.
The state has also faced criticism for withholding the full COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes. For months, the Department of Health released the number of confirmed and suspected deaths in nursing homes. But it did not disclose the number of nursing home residents who were transferred to hospitals and later died.
New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report in January that found the state Department of Health undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by approximately 50%. Hours after the report was released, state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker disclosed, the for the first time, the number of nursing home residents who died in hospitals.
Including the deaths in hospitals, more than 13,000 New York nursing home residents have died of COVID-19.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.