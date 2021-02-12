NY Sen. John Mannion: Strip Cuomo of COVID-19 emergency powers, hearings needed

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor and Cuomo's top aide, told the group of legislators that the complete COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes was withheld because of the threat of a federal investigation from then-President Donald Trump's administration.

DeRosa admitted that the Cuomo administration "froze."

"Because then we were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, what we start saying, was going to be used against us while we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," she said on the call, according to the Post. "That played a very large role into this."

The Post reported that Democrats on the call were outraged. One of the lawmakers on the call was state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat who chairs the Senate Aging Committee. She faced criticism from her opponent, Republican candidate Sam Rodgers, during the 2020 campaign for the state's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

During the call, May told DeRosa that her biggest issue was "feeling like I needed to defend — or at least not attack — an administration that was appearing to be covering something up."