NY Sen. John Mannion to headline Cayuga County Democrats rally

State Sen. John Mannion, whose district includes most of Auburn, will headline a get-out-the-vote rally for Cayuga County Democrats on Friday.

The rally will be held at 5 p.m. at the Cayuga County Democratic Committee headquarters, 4 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

The purpose of the rally is to support the slate of candidates running for local offices. The candidates planning to attend the rally include Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy and Ginny Kent, who is running for a city council seat. Three Cayuga County Legislature candidates — incumbent Elane Daly, Christina Calarco and Brian Muldrow — are also expected to attend. Ben Susman, the Democratic candidate for Cayuga County Surrogate Court judge, will be there, too.

Local Democrats will hold the rally as early voting winds down. The early voting period ends Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday.

"The Democratic committee is honored to have Senator Mannion's support for our community and our efforts to improve the quality of life for all its members," the party said in a statement.

Mannion, D-Geddes, was elected in 2020 to represent the 50th Senate District, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Most of the city and the towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett are within the 50th district.

