NY Sen. Pam Helming pans Cuomo state prison closure plan

State Sen. Pam Helming is speaking out against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal that would allow him to expedite the closure of New York state prisons.
For the second consecutive year, Cuomo is asking the state Legislature to grant him the authority to close prisons with 90 days' notice. This would be a shorter window than the one-year period required by state law.
Cuomo has closed 17 prisons since becoming governor in 2011, all of which have been either medium- or minimum-security correctional facilities. He hasn't closed a maximum-security prison.
Helming, a Canandaigua Republican who has several correctional facilities in or near her district, believes additional closures will lead to more violence in prisons.
"One of the main drivers of prison violence is the practice of double-bunking inmates together," she said. "Although this helps reduce space constraints and contain costs, it significantly raises the risk of injury to both inmates and correction personnel."
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, which oversees New York's 52 correctional facilities, reported 1,032 inmate-on-staff assaults and 1,232 inmate-on-inmate assaults in 2019. Most of the assaults on staff — 768 — were in maximum-security prisons. There were 249 inmate-on-staff assaults in medium-security facilities, up slightly from 237 in 2018.
In its January report, DOCCS said the state has eliminated more than 6,650 beds and saved $193 million annually with the closure of 17 prisons.
But Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association, thinks Cuomo and state legislators should be working with the union to address prison violence.
"State policies have created dangerous situations inside prison walls and put our members at risk," Powers said. "Let's right-size the prison system by eliminating double-bunking, which will create a safer environment for both incarcerated individuals and staff. The last we need is prisons to be shuttered, especially on short notice and without public input, and the economies of upstate communities to be gutted from the aftermath."
Cuomo has said that he doesn't believe prisons should be an economic development tool. But for some communities, prisons are major employers.
In Cayuga County, there are two state prisons — Auburn Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, and Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison. There are more than 1,200 people employed by the prisons, making DOCCS the largest employer in the county.
Cuomo's proposal will be reviewed by the state Legislature as part of the budget process. Last year, he sought the same authority to close prisons with 90 days' notice. While lawmakers didn't go along with the plan in the one-house budgets passed by the Assembly and Senate, it was included in the final budget approved by the state Legislature.
The 2019-20 state budget gave Cuomo the authority to close up to three prisons. He shut down two — Lincoln Correctional Facility, a minimum-security prison in Manhattan, and Livingston Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in western New York. Both prisons closed Sept. 1.
