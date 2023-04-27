With record numbers of book bans reported across the country, state Sen. Rachel May wants to ensure students have a variety of options when they walk into their libraries.

A bill proposed by May, D-Syracuse, would require school districts to have policies that ensure "school libraries and librarians are able to provide students with access to the widest array of age-appropriate materials available to such school district," according to the text of the legislation.

The measure, titled the Freedom to Read Act, will be sponsored by Assemblyman Daniel O'Donnell in his chamber.

May cited a report from PEN America that book banning has increased in the first half of the 2022-23 school year, with nearly 1,500 book bans affecting more than 850 titles. The most common targets are books with race or LGBTQ themes.

"With our rich diversity and our commitment to free expression in New York state, we must ensure students have access to a broad range of materials to let them pursue a love of learning and reading," May said.

She continued, "My bill, the Freedom to Read Act, ensures that students have access to many perspectives that can enrich their minds and broaden their perspectives. Whether they embrace or reject those perspectives, the opportunity to explore challenging ideas is valuable to students' development as learners and as active participants in our society."

While higher levels of book banning have been reported in other states, such as Florida and Texas, New York hasn't avoided controversies over literary works.

Last year, a book titled "All Boys Aren't Blue" was challenged in the Auburn Enlarged City School District. The book written by George Johnson has been targeted by those who think it should be banned from school libraries because of its sexual themes.

Ultimately, the Auburn school board voted to keep the book in the high school library.