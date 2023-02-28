State Sen. Rachel May will collect feedback from local residents at a budget town hall meeting this week.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Cayuga Community College in Auburn. Attendees should enter through the main doors and head to Room M214.

The town hall meeting was announced by Cayuga County Legislator Aileen McNabb-Coleman, who has joined May's staff as the senator's Cayuga County constituent liaison.

May, D-Syracuse, wants to hear from constituents as state lawmakers work to finalize the 2023-24 budget. Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a $227 billion executive budget and legislators are holding hearings to review the plan.

May represents the 48th Senate District that includes all of Cayuga County and most of Onondaga County. The cities of Auburn and Syracuse are in the district.