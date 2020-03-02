NY Senate aims to boost farms with agriculture package

The state Senate will vote on Monday to approve nine bills supporting New York agriculture, including the creation of a hotline for farms.

State Sen. Jen Metzger, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, sponsored five of the bills. One measure would establish a farming hotline that would serve as a "one-stop" shop for farms. The hotline would assist farmers with information about grants, marketing and research.

Metzger also proposed bills that would double the farm workforce retention credit from $600 to $1,200, allow farmers markets in state and local parks, empowers the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to assist with marketing and selling agricultural holiday products and extends protections to agricultural custom operators.

"As chair of the Agriculture Committee and representative of a district with many hundreds of small and mid-sized family farms, I recognize the vital importance of agriculture to our economy, our rural communities and our long-term food security, and this package of legislation will help address the very real challenges facing New York's farms," said Metzger, a Democrat.