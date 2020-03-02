NY Senate aims to boost farms with agriculture package

The state Senate will vote on Monday to approve nine bills supporting New York agriculture, including the creation of a hotline for farms.
State Sen. Jen Metzger, who chairs the Senate Agriculture Committee, sponsored five of the bills. One measure would establish a farming hotline that would serve as a "one-stop" shop for farms. The hotline would assist farmers with information about grants, marketing and research.
Metzger also proposed bills that would double the farm workforce retention credit from $600 to $1,200, allow farmers markets in state and local parks, empowers the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to assist with marketing and selling agricultural holiday products and extends protections to agricultural custom operators.
"As chair of the Agriculture Committee and representative of a district with many hundreds of small and mid-sized family farms, I recognize the vital importance of agriculture to our economy, our rural communities and our long-term food security, and this package of legislation will help address the very real challenges facing New York's farms," said Metzger, a Democrat.
Two of the bills are carried by state Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat and member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. May introduced legislation that would allow for the creation of a young farmer apprentice program within the BOCES system. And she is the sponsor of a measure that would create a fund to support school gardens.
The fund, according to the bill, would allow schools to purchase educational materials and gardening equipment. The legislation would give taxpayers the option of donating the fund when filing their state income tax returns.
The school gardens, the bill explains, would help improve nutrition for students and give them an opportunity to learn about farming.
"Young people are the future of our agricultural industry," May said. "I am proud to advance legislation that provides young people with more support and opportunities to engage in careers in farming."
Rounding out the Senate's agriculture package is a pair of bills introduced by state Sens. Tim Kennedy and James Skoufis. Kennedy's bill aims to either establish new regional farmers markets or expand existing markets. There would be an emphasis on areas that lack access to fresh produce and other farm products.
Skoufis is the sponsor of a bill that would allow distilleries to obtain 24-hour permits. State law allows breweries and wineries to get temporary permits from the State Liquor Authority to serve beverages at weddings and other special events. But there isn't a permitting process for distilleries. That would change under this proposal.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said her conference's nine-point plan will help farms and encourage more New Yorkers to pursue jobs in agriculture.
"The agricultural industry is crucial to the state economy and we must provide farmers with the support they need," Stewart-Cousins said.
Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.