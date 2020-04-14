You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NY Senate candidate John Mannion to hold 'Quarantined with Teens' virtual town hall

NY Senate candidate John Mannion to hold 'Quarantined with Teens' virtual town hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Mannion Antonacci Forum 3.JPG

FILE - Democrat John Mannion, 50th Senate District seat candidate, meets with residents at the Boyle Center before a town hall meeting in October 2018. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

John Mannion, a Democrat who is running for the 50th state Senate District seat, will host a virtual town hall meeting with his wife, Jennifer, on Wednesday. 

The Facebook Live event is planned for 7 p.m. It will be streamed on Mannion's Facebook page at facebook.com/mannionforsenate

The virtual town hall won't focus on political themes. Instead, the Mannions will discuss how they've been working from home with teenage children during the coronavirus pandemic. 

According to a press advisory, town hall participants will be asked to pose questions and discuss how to help parents and teenage children better handle this "unprecedented situation." 

Mannion is a candidate in the June 23 special election to fill the vacant 50th state Senate District seat. The district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. 

The election was moved from April 28 to late June due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Mannion's opponent is Angi Renna, a Republican from Liverpool. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News