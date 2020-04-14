NY Senate candidate John Mannion to hold 'Quarantined with Teens' virtual town hall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Mannion, a Democrat who is running for the 50th state Senate District seat, will host a virtual town hall meeting with his wife, Jennifer, on Wednesday.

The Facebook Live event is planned for 7 p.m. It will be streamed on Mannion's Facebook page at facebook.com/mannionforsenate.

The virtual town hall won't focus on political themes. Instead, the Mannions will discuss how they've been working from home with teenage children during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press advisory, town hall participants will be asked to pose questions and discuss how to help parents and teenage children better handle this "unprecedented situation."

Mannion is a candidate in the June 23 special election to fill the vacant 50th state Senate District seat. The district includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.

The election was moved from April 28 to late June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mannion's opponent is Angi Renna, a Republican from Liverpool.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

