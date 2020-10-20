NY Senate candidates Barber, Oberacker agree at debate: Bail reform law is flawed

The candidates also addressed the possibility of succeeding retiring state Sen. Jim Seward, who has been in office since being elected in 1986. Seward, R-Milford, announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year.

Oberacker said Seward called and asked him to consider running for the state Senate seat. After conversations with his wife, he decided to enter the race.

If he's elected, Oberacker said he will retain Seward's staff.

"The vast knowledge that they possess will just make us so much more efficient," he said.

Barber pledged to work as hard as Seward did in traveling the district and securing resources for communities across the 51st district, which includes a portion of Cayuga County. Regarding the latter, he said that one reason Seward was able to get funding for the district is because, for most of his time as a state lawmaker, he was in the majority.

If Barber is elected, he will likely serve in the majority. Democrats, which hold 40 of the 63 seats in the Senate, are expected to retain the majority of seats in the chamber.