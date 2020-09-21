NY Senate election roundup: Barber nets three endorsements, Oberacker backed by union

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An environmental group and labor union are among the organizations endorsing Democratic candidate Jim Barber, while Republican nominee Peter Oberacker won the support of a public employees' union in the 51st state Senate District race.

Barber, D-Middleburgh, has been endorsed by Caring Majority Rising, Sierra Club of New York and United Autoworkers Region 9.

Caring Majority Rising is a group that advocates on behalf of older people, people with disabilities, family caregivers and home care workers. The organization's steering committee said it's supporting Barber because they believe if he's elected to the Senate it will help the group "move closer to our shared goals of universal long-term care, dignified jobs for home care workers and support for family caregivers."

The Sierra Club is one of the leading national environmental groups in the country. The group's endorsement was made by its New York state Atlantic Chapter Political Committee.

"Being a farmer, we are confident that (Barber) will work tirelessly to represent the rural communities in the 51st Senate District and to protect our clean air, clean water and communities," said Steve Redler, who serves as co-chair of the Sierra Club's Atlantic chapter committee.