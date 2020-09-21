NY Senate election roundup: Barber nets three endorsements, Oberacker backed by union

An environmental group and labor union are among the organizations endorsing Democratic candidate Jim Barber, while Republican nominee Peter Oberacker won the support of a public employees' union in the 51st state Senate District race.
Barber, D-Middleburgh, has been endorsed by Caring Majority Rising, Sierra Club of New York and United Autoworkers Region 9.
Caring Majority Rising is a group that advocates on behalf of older people, people with disabilities, family caregivers and home care workers. The organization's steering committee said it's supporting Barber because they believe if he's elected to the Senate it will help the group "move closer to our shared goals of universal long-term care, dignified jobs for home care workers and support for family caregivers."
The Sierra Club is one of the leading national environmental groups in the country. The group's endorsement was made by its New York state Atlantic Chapter Political Committee.
"Being a farmer, we are confident that (Barber) will work tirelessly to represent the rural communities in the 51st Senate District and to protect our clean air, clean water and communities," said Steve Redler, who serves as co-chair of the Sierra Club's Atlantic chapter committee.
UAW Region 9 covers a large swath of upstate New York, including central New York. The union joins other labor groups, including New York State AFL-CIO and New York State United Teachers, in supporting Barber.
"Jim, a fifth-generation farmer, will be a constant advocate for this community representing all working people," said Jeff Binz, director of UAW Region 9.
But Barber isn't the only candidate labor groups are supporting in the 51st district. Oberacker has been endorsed by the New York State Public Employees Federation. The union represents approximately 52,000 public sector employees.
Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said he's proud to have the union's trust in this race.
"I look forward to going to Albany and being an advocate for all of our hardworking public employees," he said.
Barber and Oberacker are vying to succeed retiring state Sen. Jim Seward as the 51st district's representative. Seward, a Republican who was first elected in 1986, announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection.
The district includes all of Cortland, Otsego and Schoharie counties, plus portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Delaware, Herkimer, Tompkins and Ulster counties.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
