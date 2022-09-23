NY Senate GOP asks labor commish to reject lower farmworker OT threshold

As state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon considers whether to lower the overtime threshold for New York farmworkers, Republican state senators hope she will reject the plan.

Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and members of his conference sent a letter to Reardon urging her to oppose lowering the overtime standard from 60 to 40 hours a week. The 40-hour threshold was recommended by the Farm Laborers Wage Board, which voted 2-1 to send its report to Reardon for review.

"If the final report is accepted by the labor commissioner, we will see livelihoods across our state ruined and a mass exodus of farmworkers," Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said. "The damage will go beyond our farming industry and increase the price of consumer goods that many New Yorkers are already struggling to afford."

The wage board was established as part of the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act that was signed into law in 2019. The measure gave farmworkers certain labor rights, including collective bargaining and a day of rest. It also set the overtime threshold at 60 hours a week, but the wage board's task was to examine whether it should be lowered.

COVID-19 disrupted the wage board's work, but the three-member panel — former Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher — held virtual meetings and public hearings. The board voted in January to recommend a lower overtime threshold for farmworkers, then finalized the report earlier this month.

If Reardon accepts the recommendation, the overtime threshold for farmworkers would be lowered by four hours every two years — from 60 to 56 in 2024, 56 to 52 in 2026, 52 to 48 in 2028, 48 to 44 in 2030 and 44 to 40 in 2032.

Proponents of the change believe it will align farmworkers with those in other industries who get overtime after working more than 40 hours a week. Opponents say it could harm the agricultural industry and farms may leave the state.

Republicans have spoken out against the proposal. State Sen. George Borrello introduced legislation in August to abolish the farm wage board. The bill is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-led state Legislature.

"While it is common to hear state leaders praise the invaluable contributions of our farming community, nice words ultimately do nothing to help New York farmers who are struggling under the weight of ever-expanding state mandates and rising costs," said Borrello, who serves as the ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

He continued, "The decision on whether to accept the wage board's misguided recommendation that the overtime threshold be lowered is an opportunity to back up words with action. By rejecting the adoption of a 40-hour threshold, Governor Hochul and Commissioner Reardon can save our farming community from a long, painful demise and ensure this vital industry has a future in our state."

Reardon's final decision is expected in mid-October. If she accepts the wage board's recommendation, the state Department of Labor will issue new regulations.