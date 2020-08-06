NY Senate GOP candidates offer 'Menu of Success' to help struggling CNY businesses

As bars and restaurants struggle to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Republican state Senate candidates are proposing a "menu" of options to help the businesses.
Angi Renna, the Republican candidate in the 50th state Senate District, and Sam Rodgers, the GOP nominee in the 53rd district, joined Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt last week for the unveiling of the GOP's "Menu of Success." The plan focuses on three proposals: Tax cuts and deductions for businesses, families and farms, regulatory relief for small businesses and COVID-19 relief, including protecting businesses from lawsuits and unemployment insurance increases.
Ortt, Renna and Rodgers released the plan after meeting with bar and restaurant owners in Syracuse. It's named the "Menu of Success," in part, because of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders and state guidance for restaurants.
Cuomo recently misspoke and said that chicken wings weren't considered "substantial" food that could be served with alcoholic beverages. The state is attempting to prevent people from mingling by requiring them to order food with alcoholic beverages. The State Liquor Authority lists chicken wings as an acceptable food option.
"Bars and restaurants were hit hard," Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said. "Now, they have to worry about whether a bag of Cuomo chips or wings is going to cost them their livelihoods. It's clear that Democrats aren't listening to our small businesses at all, and didn't before this crisis came to New York. Not only can we not tolerate any more of these edicts, but we need tax cuts and less regulation to make this state business-friendly."
The effect of the pandemic on residents and businesses will be a major issue in federal and state races this year. Unemployment soared and while some of those jobs came back, millions remain jobless. Businesses are either permanently or temporarily closed because of the economic and health crises.
Renna, R-Manlius, said small businesses are struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To open their doors, they've invested heavily in safety measures to keep customers and employees safe," she said. "Despite the major efforts of our small businesses, Governor Cuomo makes doing business difficult at every turn by changing the rules and threatening massive fines and closures. That is why it is important to stand with our small businesses and to be a voice for them not only to survive, but to thrive in the months and years ahead."
Renna is vying for the 50th district seat, which includes parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. The seat has been vacant since Bob Antonacci's resignation at the end of 2019. Antonacci was elected to serve as a state Supreme Court judge.
Renna's opponent is John Mannion, a Democrat who narrowly lost to Antonacci in 2018.
