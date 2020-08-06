NY Senate GOP candidates offer 'Menu of Success' to help struggling CNY businesses

"Bars and restaurants were hit hard," Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said. "Now, they have to worry about whether a bag of Cuomo chips or wings is going to cost them their livelihoods. It's clear that Democrats aren't listening to our small businesses at all, and didn't before this crisis came to New York. Not only can we not tolerate any more of these edicts, but we need tax cuts and less regulation to make this state business-friendly."

The effect of the pandemic on residents and businesses will be a major issue in federal and state races this year. Unemployment soared and while some of those jobs came back, millions remain jobless. Businesses are either permanently or temporarily closed because of the economic and health crises.

Renna, R-Manlius, said small businesses are struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To open their doors, they've invested heavily in safety measures to keep customers and employees safe," she said. "Despite the major efforts of our small businesses, Governor Cuomo makes doing business difficult at every turn by changing the rules and threatening massive fines and closures. That is why it is important to stand with our small businesses and to be a voice for them not only to survive, but to thrive in the months and years ahead."