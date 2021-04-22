NY Senate OKs bill to honor Bill Magee, longtime CNY assemblyman

Route 13 in Madison County could soon be renamed in honor of a late state legislator.

The state Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill to designate a portion of the 152-mile highway as the "Assemblyman William 'Bill' Magee Highway." The entire stretch of Route 13 that passes through Madison County would be named for Magee.

Magee, who served in the state Assembly from 1991 to 2019, died in December. He was 81.

State Sen. Rachel May introduced the legislation to honor Magee, who was the longtime chair of the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

"Assemblyman Magee was a fierce advocate for the constituents and for agriculture in New York state," May, D-Syracuse, said. "His staff and colleagues describe a man who was smart, humble and committed. His unwavering response to every challenge was 'how can I help?' He left those that follow him with big shoes to fill, and I am grateful to him for all of the work he did."

Magee was a lifelong Madison County resident. He was an auctioneer — he had his own auction business — and served on the Madison County Board of Supervisors.