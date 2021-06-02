NY Senate OKs Helming's bill to help volunteer fire departments recruit new members

The state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that state Sen. Pam Helming hopes will help boost volunteer firefighter recruitment in New York.

Helming's legislation would allow participants in local fire departments' youth training programs to observe active emergencies or hazardous responses. Under existing state law, student volunteers are prohibited from observing an active fire or other emergency response.

If the law is changed, fire chiefs would establish safe areas for young volunteers to observe the emergency response.

This is the fourth time the state Senate has passed the bill since 2012. Helming, R-Canandaigua, said she's heard from volunteer fire departments about the need for more firefighters and how to recruit younger members.

"This will give our young people greater awareness and education about the opportunities available in the volunteer fire service, which is one of the best ways they can serve and support their communities," she said.

The bill received unanimous support in the Senate. It was endorsed by several fire departments and government agencies in Helming's district, which includes part of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County.