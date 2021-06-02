NY Senate OKs Helming's bill to help volunteer fire departments recruit new members

The state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that state Sen. Pam Helming hopes will help boost volunteer firefighter recruitment in New York.
Helming's legislation would allow participants in local fire departments' youth training programs to observe active emergencies or hazardous responses. Under existing state law, student volunteers are prohibited from observing an active fire or other emergency response.
If the law is changed, fire chiefs would establish safe areas for young volunteers to observe the emergency response.
This is the fourth time the state Senate has passed the bill since 2012. Helming, R-Canandaigua, said she's heard from volunteer fire departments about the need for more firefighters and how to recruit younger members.
"This will give our young people greater awareness and education about the opportunities available in the volunteer fire service, which is one of the best ways they can serve and support their communities," she said.
The bill received unanimous support in the Senate. It was endorsed by several fire departments and government agencies in Helming's district, which includes part of Auburn and several towns in Cayuga County.
Dale Currier, director of the Cayuga County Office of Emergency Services, explained that there has been a decrease in emergency medical service providers and volunteer firefighters over the past decade. This affects rural towns and villages, which typically don't have paid EMS personnel or fire departments.
"Engaging young people early, through active involvement and firsthand exposure to real-life emergencies, should help bolster our volunteer capacity, and also serve to open doors to a career path in public safety," Currier said. "Providing safe, guided, on-scene exposure to real-world incidents will provide a rare opportunity for reinforcing what they learn in their formal training."
Volunteer fire chiefs in the Finger Lakes region agree. Joseph Tavano Jr., district fire chief of the Clyde Fire Department, said Helming's bill "can go a long way in bringing in new youth to bridge the gap of the youth and aging volunteer firefighters."
Adam Weinstein, the Macedon Center fire chief, thinks that young people are the key to addressing the decline in volunteerism.
"By allowing students to witness live emergency scenes, Senator Helming's bill will help further engage our youth, and further their dedication to public service," he said. "Actions like this will hopefully bring about the change that is greatly needed in the fire service."
Helming's bill has been sent to the state Assembly for consideration. There is an Assembly version of the bill that was introduced by Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, who represents Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties.
