NY Senate OKs May's bills to improve early voting, allow state to fire local election bosses

An election reform package approved by the New York State Senate on Monday included two bills authored by state Sen. Rachel May to increase access to early voting and provide a method for the state Board of Elections to remove election commissioners.

May, D-Syracuse, sponsored legislation that would give counties the option of offering portable polling places during the nine-day early voting period before an election. The portable locations would be offered for three consecutive days and is intended to help counties address problems with accessibility to early voting.

Under state law, counties with 500,000 or more registered voters must have one early voting location for every 40,000 voters. Counties with less than 500,000 registered voters must have one location for every 30,000 voters.

For many rural counties, that means they only need to have one early voting location. But that may not be accessible to some voters due to distance or other factors.

"Our democracy works best when everyone participates, and it is our job as legislators to make that participation as easy as possible," May said. "This includes giving New Yorkers easier access to the ballot box, and my portable polling locations bill will do just that. It allows counties to remove barriers to early voting by bringing the polling places right to residents' neighborhoods."

The other election reform bill written by May would establish a new mechanism for removing an election commissioner. The state Senate approved the legislation that would allow the state Board of Elections to remove an election commissioner from office for "incompetence, misconduct or other good cause."

The commissioner would be informed of the charges in writing and allowed to defend themselves. A majority of the state board would need to vote for a commissioner's removal.

In New York, legislative bodies — the New York City Council in the city or county legislatures elsewhere — appoint election commissioners. For counties, there are two election commissioners, one Democrat and one Republican.

"We must continue strengthening election integrity by ensuring voters can be confident in officials to carry out free and fair elections," May said. "My bill in this package will allow the bipartisan state board of elections to remove an election commissioner for incompetence, misconduct, or other good cause, providing accountability and transparency in our elections."

Both bills must be approved by the state Assembly before heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul for her review.