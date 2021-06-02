NY Senate passes bill, named for CNY couple's daughter, to boost CMV awareness

New York is one step closer to requiring that information about congenital cytomegalovirus is included in training materials for child care providers.

The state Senate unanimously passed legislation on Tuesday that would boost awareness of the virus, which is considered a workplace hazard by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The virus is common, but it can cause birth defects in children.

The bill is sponsored by state Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. It was inspired by Elizabeth Saunders, the daughter of Jim and Lisa Saunders. Elizabeth, who was infected with CMV and had health problems throughout her young life, died after suffering a seizure in 2006.

Mannion, D-Geddes, named the bill "Elizabeth's Law" in her honor.

"CMV is a rare occupational hazard for pregnant women working with young children in day care settings," he said. "My legislation will provide for training and increased awareness so expecting moms have the information they need to make informed decisions to keep themselves and their babies safe. I thank and commend Lisa and Jim Saunders, who have turned their heartache into potentially life-saving action. We are grateful to have them in our community."