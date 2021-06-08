NY Senate passes Oberacker's bill to designate baseball as official state sport

Picking up where his predecessor left off, state Sen. Peter Oberacker is trying to follow through on an idea inspired by Cooperstown elementary school students.
The state Senate on Monday passed Oberacker's bill to designate baseball as the official state sport. New York doesn't have an official state sport, but Oberacker, R-Schenevus, would change that by giving the title to the national pastime.
It was the first bill introduced by Oberacker to receive Senate approval. It passed by a 61-2 vote, with two Democrats — state Sens. Liz Krueger and Zellnor Myrie — opposing the bill.
Oberacker told his colleagues during a Senate floor speech that baseball has a deep history in New York, with many historical moments in the sport's history occurring in the state. One of the examples he cited is Jackie Robinson, who played for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color barrier in 1947 when he played in a regular-season game at Ebbets Field.
"Baseball is much more than a game," Oberacker said. "Baseball is a living, breathing force of nature and is more than deserving of this recognition as New York state's official sport."
The legislation was first introduced by Oberacker's predecessor, retired state Sen. Jim Seward. Seward authored the legislation after receiving a letter from Anne Reis's fourth-grade class at Cooperstown Elementary School.
Cooperstown is in the 51st state Senate District, which Seward represented before Oberacker was elected in 2020. The Otsego County village is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.
Reis told The Citizen in 2017 that her class was working on history lessons about New York state when they came up with the idea of designating an official state sport. Other states have official sports, but New York does not.
"After we found this, they kind of brainstormed what kind of sport should New York have if we were actually going to have one," Reis said. "The kids wanted to do the research on it."
That led to the proposal to name baseball New York's official state sport. Seward introduced the legislation and the Senate passed it in June 2018. But it did not receive a vote in the state Assembly.
There is an Assembly version of the bill that was introduced by Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, a Bronx Democrat. It has bipartisan support in the Assembly, but it hasn't advanced out of committee.
Oberacker highlighted baseball's impact on New York. He said it's a sport that's played at all ages and it also generates economic activity. The state is home to two major league clubs, the Mets and Yankees, and several minor league teams.
"Designating baseball as the official sport of the Empire State is a home run," Oberacker said.
