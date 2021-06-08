NY Senate passes Oberacker's bill to designate baseball as official state sport

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cooperstown is in the 51st state Senate District, which Seward represented before Oberacker was elected in 2020. The Otsego County village is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Reis told The Citizen in 2017 that her class was working on history lessons about New York state when they came up with the idea of designating an official state sport. Other states have official sports, but New York does not.

"After we found this, they kind of brainstormed what kind of sport should New York have if we were actually going to have one," Reis said. "The kids wanted to do the research on it."

That led to the proposal to name baseball New York's official state sport. Seward introduced the legislation and the Senate passed it in June 2018. But it did not receive a vote in the state Assembly.

There is an Assembly version of the bill that was introduced by Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, a Bronx Democrat. It has bipartisan support in the Assembly, but it hasn't advanced out of committee.

Oberacker highlighted baseball's impact on New York. He said it's a sport that's played at all ages and it also generates economic activity. The state is home to two major league clubs, the Mets and Yankees, and several minor league teams.