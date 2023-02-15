The New York State Senate voted on Wednesday to reject Hector LaSalle's nomination to serve as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, dealing a final blow to Gov. Kathy Hochul's pick to lead New York's highest court.

The vote was 39-20 against confirming LaSalle, with the Democratic majority opposing his nomination.

It was a surprise vote after the Senate Judiciary Committee previously rejected LaSalle's nomination in January. Democrats believed then that the matter was closed, but there was debate over whether the state Constitution required a vote by the full Senate.

Hochul repeatedly said she was considering her options, which included pursuing legal action against the Senate majority. But Republicans intervened and filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force a vote.

With the lawsuit looming, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Wednesday that the chamber would "end the ongoing distraction of Justice Hector LaSalle's nomination."

"We maintain that the Senate Judiciary Committee's vote on Justice LaSalle's nomination was a faithful execution of the judicial nomination procedure," Stewart-Cousins continued. "The Senate acted constitutionally by following our own set of rules, which as a separate branch of government, we are empowered to create and follow under the state Constitution.

"Despite being in accordance with our state laws, the outcome of that (committee hearing) has not been accepted by all members of government. The recent court case brought by Republican senators proves that prolonging the LaSalle nomination — which never had the requisite votes to pass — is merely a wedge issue to distract us from other pressing matters at hand."

Democrats, as they have in public statements since LaSalle was nominated for chief judge, aired their grievances about a nominee they feel does not meet the moment in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and upended abortion rights.

State Sen. Neil Breslin, an Albany-area Democrat who is the longest-serving state senator, panned LaSalle's judicial record as the presiding judge of a downstate appellate court. After reviewing his decisions and speaking with LaSalle, Breslin said he concluded that "we can do better."

"And if I think that, I should try to do it," he said.

Republican state Sen. Andrew Lanza praised LaSalle as an excellent attorney and judge. Although they possess opposing political views, Lanza believes LaSalle is qualified for the position.

"This is precisely the kind of person who should be serving the people of the state of New York on the bench," he said.

But Lanza and other Republicans were outnumbered by Democratic senators who have expressed concerns about LaSalle's past decisions. In one ruling, his court narrowed a state attorney general's subpoena that was issued as part of an investigation into a crisis pregnancy center. Based on that decision, LaSalle has been accused of being anti-abortion — a charge he denied during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

There were other decisions that fueled the opposition to LaSalle's nomination. Labor organizations labeled him as anti-union for a ruling that allowed companies to sue union leaders amid a contract dispute.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, lauded LaSalle for his public service. However, he questioned whether he is the right person to lead the state's highest court.

"We are interested in changing the status quo because the status quo isn't working for all New Yorkers," Hoylman-Sigal said.

In the aftermath of the Senate vote, Hochul called it an "important victory for the Constitution." But it was a major political defeat for the governor early in her first full term.

The opposition to LaSalle's nomination was swift, yet Hochul stood by her nominee. One by one, Democratic senators said they would oppose LaSalle if his nomination came to the floor.

Now that the Democratic-led Senate has rejected LaSalle for a second time, Hochul will choose a new chief judge nominee.

"I remain committed to selecting a qualified candidate to lead the court and deliver justice," she said. "That is what New Yorkers deserve."