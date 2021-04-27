NY Senate will vote to repeal some of Cuomo's COVID-19 orders

The state Senate will also act to suspend two other directives. Anyone who volunteers with COVID-related operations and is involved with "significant government work" will be considered public officers to comply with disclosure and transparency rules, according to a news release. Certain paperwork requirements and the mandate for vaccine suppliers to use all available doses within one week will also be repealed.

Senate Democrats say they continue to review Cuomo's COVID-19 orders that could be removed during the legislative session.

"As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state's economy," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "We ask New Yorkers to continue to heed public health guidance as it relates to mask wearing, observe social distancing precautions and get vaccinated so that we don't lose ground in our recovery."

Cuomo's orders have faced scrutiny for months, especially from Republican lawmakers who felt that many of the directives were unnecessary burdens on businesses. State legislators took action in March to scale back some of the governor's executive authority during the pandemic.