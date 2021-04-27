NY Senate will vote to repeal some of Cuomo's COVID-19 orders

The New York State Senate will vote on Wednesday to repeal some of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 directives, including one that requires bars and restaurants to sell food with alcoholic beverages.
It's the first time that the state Legislature is acting to end any of Cuomo's pandemic-related executive orders. A simple majority in both houses is needed to repeal the measures.
The action will end the 9-month-old mandate for bars and restaurants. Cuomo issued an executive order in July 2020 that required bars and restaurants to sell food with alcoholic beverages. The purpose of the order, Cuomo said at the time, was to prevent large gatherings and mingling.
However, there was much criticism of the order, especially after the State Liquor Authority issued guidance that defined what food items could be served to fulfill the mandate.
"It never made sense," said state Sen. John Mannion, who represents parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties.
The state Senate will also act to suspend two other directives. Anyone who volunteers with COVID-related operations and is involved with "significant government work" will be considered public officers to comply with disclosure and transparency rules, according to a news release. Certain paperwork requirements and the mandate for vaccine suppliers to use all available doses within one week will also be repealed.
Senate Democrats say they continue to review Cuomo's COVID-19 orders that could be removed during the legislative session.
"As more New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rates continue to decline, it is time to begin removing certain restrictions and regulations that are no longer necessary, so we can safely reopen and rebuild our state's economy," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "We ask New Yorkers to continue to heed public health guidance as it relates to mask wearing, observe social distancing precautions and get vaccinated so that we don't lose ground in our recovery."
Cuomo's orders have faced scrutiny for months, especially from Republican lawmakers who felt that many of the directives were unnecessary burdens on businesses. State legislators took action in March to scale back some of the governor's executive authority during the pandemic.
Now, state lawmakers are going further and removing some of the mandates that have been in place for months.
Mannion, D-Geddes, doesn't want it to end with the vote on Wednesday. He also believes the curfew imposed on bars and restaurants, which requires establishments to close at midnight, is "arbitrary" and "should be the next thing to go."
While he feels more action is needed, he will support the first round of repeals on Wednesday.
"I want to thank Leader Stewart-Cousins for championing the way forward with these changes," Mannion said.
