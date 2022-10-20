NY senator claims prisons aren't following solitary reform law, union rips 'rant'

The chair of the state Senate Crime Victims, Crime and Corrections Committee believes New York prisons are violating a solitary confinement reform law — an accusation that was criticized by a corrections officers union.

State Sen. Julia Salazar posted a series of tweets on Monday after she visited Mid-State Correctional Facility last week. In her initial tweet, she wrote that the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents corrections officers in state prisons, "parked a box truck outside my district office targeting me with anti-HALT propaganda."

The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term Solitary Confinement Reform Act, known as HALT, took effect in April. The law limits how long an incarcerated individual can be placed in solitary confinement to 15 consecutive days, or 20 days in a 60-day period. There are other provisions in the law, including the creation of rehabilitation units that intend to be alternatives to special housing.

Salazar, a Brooklyn Democrat, was one of HALT's proponents in the state Legislature.

According to her tweets, Salazar claims that the law "is being flippantly violated by (the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision) all the time." She also said that they "did not hear a single report from officers that violence has increased in the facility in the months since their half-hearted implementation of the law."

NYSCOPBA and other opponents of the law have linked HALT's implementation to the rise in prison violence. As of Oct. 1, DOCCS reported 1,112 assaults on staff this year, 65 shy of the all-time record (1,177) set in 2021.

Most of the assaults on staff have occurred in maximum-security prisons, such as Auburn Correctional Facility. But a record 312 assaults on staff have been reported in medium-security prisons, topping the previous high of 284 last year.

Based on her observations that HALT hasn't been implemented, Salazar questioned how NYSCOPBA could claim that the law is "causing them problems." She accused the union of lying.

"NYSCOPBA will probably keep trying to intimidate me. But it isn't going to work," she wrote. "They are a bad institution who does the boss's bidding. They do everything they can to try to evade accountability. If you want to reduce violence in jails and prisons, start by implementing HALT."

In a lengthy statement, NYSCOPBA President Michael Powers called Salazar's comments "outrageous" and demanded a public apology. He also noted that another lawmaker, state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, questioned the accuracy of the state prison data.

"I assure you, both of these elected officials couldn't be more detached from reality," Powers said. "If (Salazar) cared more about the safety and security of the state workforce and less about protecting her image, she would acknowledge the data which shows a significant increase in assault incidents, the rise in life-altering staff injuries, and reassess her belief that HALT is 'designed to prevent violence.'

He added, "By continuing to refuse to address the prison violence crisis is only emboldening those who continue to prey on our officers."

Powers also addressed Salazar's claim that HALT hasn't been implemented. He cited DOCCS data that shows the number of incarcerated individuals placed in special housing units has decreased since the law took effect in April.

Regarding the box truck outside of Salazar's district office, Powers said that the woman whose image is on the vehicle is an officer at Mid-State Correctional Facility — the same prison Salazar visited last week. The officer was injured in an attack.

"I have a suggestion for Senator Salazar, the next time you visit a facility, take the time to speak to some of the staff members or better yet, an officer who was the victim of an unprovoked attack to hear how your HALT Act has negatively impacted their lives," he said.